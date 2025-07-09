Advertisement
My Unfiltered Normatec Elite Boots Review — Worth The $999 Splurge?
As a strength-training-obsessed-marathoner, I get a lot of joy out of movement—but it also puts my body through a lot of stress. Recovery is essential for keeping up with my fitness routine, and compression therapy is one of my favorite ways to help my body bounce back.
Intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) promotes better circulation by moving blood and metabolic waste back into your circulatory system, which helps decrease swelling and speeds up recovery.
Not only does compression therapy feel great, I've found my running speed increases when I incorporate it into my routine (likely due to less downtime needed for recover).
But while I consider compression boots an essential part of my routine, I've struggled with how bulky and inconvenient they can be. Simply packing them for the Berlin Marathon last year would've taken up half my suitcase.
Now that's a problem of the past: Hyperice just released the Normatec Elite boots, a wireless full-leg compression boot that delivers the same compression power in a more portable design—and I'd argue the $999 boots could be worth every penny.
Testing process
What's changed: Hyperice Elite vs. Normatec 3 boots
When comparing the Hyperice Normatec Elite boots to the Hyperice Normatec 3 (the brand’s previous model), the most notable change is that the Elite boots are wireless.
By integrating the control unit into the boots, the brand was able to skip the bulky hose attachment. What's more, the upgraded design has a longer battery life (up to four hours) and operate at a quieter volume (I’d compare it to an oven fan).
- Weight: 3.2 pounds per boot
- Battery life: up to 4 hours
- Compression levels: 7
- Dimensions: 15.5” x 40.5” (single boot)
- TSA approved: Yes
- What’s included: two leg attachments, 24V wall charger, drawstring storage bag
How to use the Hyperice Normatec Elite boots
Even if you’ve never worn compression boots, you'll find this design super intuitive. Each boot is labeled as "L" and "R" to help you easily identify the correct leg.
A zipper runs down the front of each boot to help you zip them on, but I found them loose enough to slip on without unzipping. Once the boots are on your legs, simply press the power button on the side of the control panel to turn them on.
The control unit allows you to adjust the compression level, ranging from low pressure (levels one to three) to medium-high pressure (levels four to seven).
You also have the choice of an optional "Zone Boost," which adds 60 seconds of increased compression to one specific zone. Forewarning: You will feel the extra intensity of this boost (and I recommend treading lightly).
Once you've selected the duration of your session—from 15 to 60 minutes—you simply press start. The boots automatically deflate and begin applying pressure through five zones: foot, calf, knee, lower thigh, and upper thigh.
What I love about the Hyperice Normatec Elite boots
They’re more portable
Full-length compression boots will never be the most portable recovery tool, but this iteration is a huge improvement.
My number one complaint with the Normatec 3 boots was that the large control unit and plug-in design made the boots nearly impossible to travel with, so this upgrade is a total game-changer.
As I said, the Elite boots have the control unit built into each leg, so there are no wires or cords, and the device does not need to be plugged in while in use. Even with the built-in control unit, each boot weighs just 3.2 pounds.
Every order also comes with a lightweight drawstring bag that fits both boots and the charger, making traveling with the boots fairly easy.
They’re comfortable
The material is the same as previous Normatec models, and I love that it feels lightweight and comfortable on my legs. The Normatec Elite boots are available in short (for people 5’3” and under), standard (5’4” to 6’3”), or tall (6’4” and above).
I’m 5’4” and I got the standard, but they are definitely a bit too long. The boots are designed to cover your entire leg (from your foot up to your hip), and I have a good few inches of extra length at the top of mine.
I mitigate this by simply unzipping the top of each leg slightly—and the boots are still very comfortable.
They have research-backed results
When it comes to the actual compression therapy, these boots feel pretty much exactly like the previous model (which was the goal!). The sensation is like a pulsing massage, and it instantly relaxes my sore muscles.
The technology helps with lymphatic drainage to decrease pain and soreness—and I personally feel like my legs are significantly less inflamed after each use. And research backs this, too.
One small study found a compression therapy device removed lactic acid more effectively than passive recovery1, and another randomized trial found it was comparable to massage in lowering musical fatigue for ultramarathoners2.
A few things I'd change about the Hyperice Normatec Elite boots
These boots addressed my only true concern with the previous model (the lack of portability), and I have minimal complaints about the new design.
I will say that, while the drawstring bag is a nice touch, for the price of the boots it would be nice if the brand gave something a bit more substantial to store and carry them in.
Lastly, I wish the boots deflated quicker. There doesn’t seem to be any automatic deflating, so instead you need to wait about five minutes after you take them off for the air to totally release so you can fold them up.
Are the Hyperice Normatec Elite boots worth it?
If you have the budget for these boots, they are absolutely worth the spend. Compression therapy is nothing new, but the Hyperice Normatec Elite boots make the technology accessible for at-home or on the go.
Since adding them to my routine, my muscles are less sore and less inflamed—and my whole body feels more refreshed. Plus, I run significantly faster when I’m wearing my compression boots regularly.
If something were to happen to my Normatec Elite boots, I’d purchase a replacement in a heartbeat.
The takeaway
I’m a bit of a recovery snob, and I don’t add new products or steps to my routine lightly—but I’m so glad I gave compression therapy a try. The Normatec Elite boots are an impressive upgrade to a product I already loved. Supplies are limited, so don’t wait too long to try them for yourself.