Most osteoporosis research has focused on women because they bear 80% of the burden of this condition, but this had led to underestimation, underdiagnosis, and undertreatment for men. Part of the reason is that bone loss in men looks different. In women after menopause, the inner scaffolding of bone breaks apart quickly. In men, it thins more gradually, while the outer shell widens slightly to compensate. It's a subtler decline, which is exactly why it tends to go unnoticed, and why it needs its own research.