The Simplest Way to Make Every Workout Harder (Without Doing More)
Weighted vests have become the must-have fitness accessory over the last two years—and it seems like everyone falls into one of two ballparks. You either purchase a budget pick on Amazon (We get it! They're affordable) or you spend hundreds on a weighted vest with all the bells and whistles.
The reality? You don't want a super cheap weighted vest that's going to fall apart after a few wears, but you also don't want to break the bank finding a design that's made for women. Luckily, the new Stakt Weighted Vest finds the perfect happy medium.
Like the rest of Statk's functional, aesthetic line-up, the new vest reimagines the ultimate weighted vest for women—and there's only one thing I'd change about it.
Why weighted vests are worth considering
Adding weight to your workouts—whether that's during strength training, Pilates, or bodyweight exercises—increases resistance, which can help you build strength and improve performance over time.
A 2022 review1 found that longitudinal weighted vest training programs helped athletes improve velocity and sprint times. While the study focused on running, the principle applies broadly: incorporating resistance to movements that you're already doing can help you get more out of your workouts without adding extra time.
What makes the Stakt vest different
Stakt has built a reputation for obsessing over the details that other brands overlook since launching in 2021. Their folding yoga mat doubles as a block. Their jump rope extension repurposes the brand's popular hand weights into a cardio essential. And now, their weighted vest tackles the fit and functionality problems that have plagued traditional designs.
Here's what makes this new release so unique.
The weight is adjustable.
In full transparency, an adjustable weighted vest is not exactly revolutionary. Quite a few designs opt for removable weight plates to give you flexibility—but I've found these designs often allow too much shifting.
The Stakt vest takes a different approach. The core vest weighs 6 pounds, which is evenly distributed across your body. However, you can zip on a 2-pound extension to increase the weight when you're ready to progress.
This approach retains the second-skin fit of the vest, and I find it feels more secure than shifting plates. Plus, I find the shorter style is actually better for movements like squats or deadlifts.
The weight is evenly distributed across your torso.
It feels like Stakt accomplishes the impossible with this vest. It retains a slim profile yet still weighs 8 pounds, which is carefully distributed across your torso without digging into your shoulders or chest.
I love that the padded straps are adjustable and wide, which stops any uncomfortable pinching and keeps the weight firmly in place—with the help of three adjustable buckle straps around your torso.
Remember: When a vest doesn't fit properly, it can do more harm than good. When weight pulls forward or shifts to one side, it can throw off your posture and put unnecessary strain on your back and shoulders.
The vest is washable.
If I could only call out one feature of Stakt's design, it would be this zip-off liner. You can't wash most weighted vests (AION is an exception, and even then it's hand-wash only) but they're designed to maximize your sweat.
This means you're in a lose-lose situation. Your workout gear starts to stink, and there's no way to give it a refresh sans hypochlorous acid or laundry sprays. I love that refreshing Stakt's weighted vest is easy (and I've already run it through a rinse cycle once).
The design is actually aesthetic.
The first time I wore a weighted vest around my neighborhood, people were staring. It wasn't just a quick peek; obvious rubbernecks let me know my vest looked less like a workout accessory and more like tactical gear.
I love that Stakt's design feels chic and minimalist. I can easily layer it under a sweatshirt or sport it over my sports bra without alarming strangers. While it's not as slim as AION's vest, it does weigh slightly more.
The one thing I'd change
While I'm a huge fan of the design, I do have one major complaint: the weighted vest only comes in one size. While various features are adjustable—i.e., the straps and buckles—adjustability only goes so far. It's like a stretchy one-size tank top; the sizing doesn't actually fit all bodies.
In fact, Stakt only recommends the vest up to a size 12, with max measurements of a 38-inch chest and a 40-inch waist. I'd love to see the design accessible to more bodies.
The takeaway
At $158, the Stakt Adjustable Weighted Vest offers some of the best bang for your buck—and it's clear that Stakt has done their homework. The adjustable weight system, customizable fit, washable liner, and sleek design all point to a brand that actually listens to what women want from their fitness gear.
If you've been curious about weighted vests but put off by the price, the fit issues, or the tactical-bro aesthetic of most options, this one is worth a serious look.