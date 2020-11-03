How This MD Takes An Ayurvedic Approach To Election Stress Disorder

It’s been nearly eight months since my “empty nest” became full again.

With the global COVID-19 pandemic came the return of my two children from college, as well as increased stress and anxiety. And while we’ve all been managing the challenges of working and studying together under one roof, the added stress from the upcoming U.S. election has disrupted the delicate balance we were somehow maintaining as a family.

I'm feeling that the emotions in my home are at an all-time high… and I don’t think I’m alone here. I would definitely say that every member of my family, including me, is experiencing “election stress disorder.”