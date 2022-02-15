There's A 50/50 Chance You're Not Getting Enough Of This Vitamin + What To Do About It

It turns out a whopping 42% of U.S. adults are insufficient in vitamin C (per blood test results), while 118 million American adults are failing to consume adequate amounts of vitamin C daily from their diet alone—that’s nearly half of the population! Even though long, treacherous trips across the sea devoid of citrus fruits are far behind us, it seems we're still not getting enough vitamin C in 2022.

In fact, even mindbodygreen's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Colleen Wachob, has struggled to reach sufficient vitamin C levels. "As a healthy eater, I was shocked last year to find out from my doctor that I had hypovitaminosis C, aka vitamin C deficiency. It's more common than you might think," she shares.

According to Alexander Michels, Ph.D., clinical research coordinator at the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, it can be difficult to recognize when your body isn't getting enough of this essential vitamin.

"Vitamin C insufficiency is mainly a silent issue. If you’re not getting the recommended levels of vitamin C in your diet, it weakens your antioxidant defenses—a problem that presents with no obvious or immediate signs,"* he explains.