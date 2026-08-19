Air Pollution Linked To Alzheimer's Related Brain Changes, In New Study

A thicker cortex is often read as a sign of healthier tissue. But emerging research suggests the cortex may temporarily thicken during the earliest stages of some disease processes, before thinning as brain cell loss progresses. Possible explanations include inflammation, swelling or enlargement of brain cells, or early changes tied to the buildup of amyloid, a protein involved in Alzheimer's disease. The study did not measure amyloid, tau, or inflammation, so it can't confirm whether any of those processes explain what showed up on the scans.