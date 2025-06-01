While you're thinking about whether you bake or broil your fish for dinner, it's also worth thinking about what kind of fish you'll be eating. Mark Hyman, M.D., is a fan of the SMASH method for picking fish. "You want to stay away from the big fish," he says. SMASH is a convenient device for knowing which fish he'd pick: salmon, mackerel, anchovies, herring, and sardines.