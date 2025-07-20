"As you get older, when things aren't functioning properly, your body compensates," says Lipman. Specifically, when certain foot muscles experience some wear and tear, you might feel the aftershock crawling up your calves or hips. In fact, one 2017 study found a significant association between foot pain and knee or hip pain. "The foot is the first part of the body that makes contact with the ground," podiatrist Rock G. Positano, DPM, MPH, one of the lead researchers of the study, said in a news release. "Its primary function is a shock absorber. If the shock-absorbing capability of the foot is somehow altered or minimized, it's going to affect other body parts."