10 Ways Health Experts Save Money On Their Well-Being Routines

"Define what wellness means to you. Prioritize activities that make you feel better, not activities you think you should be doing because an influencer told you to. It could be as simple as going for a walk, sitting in a park, and getting 15 minutes of sun. Wellness routines don't have to be elaborate and expensive. The simpler they are, the more likely you are to do them," says Elaine Proulx, a health and wellness coach and owner of ESP Wellness.