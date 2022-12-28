From my ongoing research and practical NLP techniques, I have learned much about the unconscious mind and the importance of re-framing negative self talk. We all have patterns running inside our subconscious mind, which start at a very early age. We're heavily influenced by our friends and family, as well as our environment. If you were repeatedly given chocolate as a child to make you stop crying, chances are you have a deep rooted anchor to chocolate, and associate it with making you feel better when you feel upset in your adult life.