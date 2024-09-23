Advertisement
Having Trouble Rising To The Occasion In The Bedroom? Get Moving To Get It Up, Study Says
Struggling with erectile dysfunction is difficult, with countless men everywhere reaching for prescription medications for a little help in the bedroom.
But according to research published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, there's something else you should try before reaching for medication. Here's what they found.
Studying the impact of aerobic exercise on erectile dysfunction
For this study, researchers wanted to know whether aerobic exercise would improve erectile dysfunction (ED), given the condition is often linked with heart issues, inflammation, and narrowed arteries.
Aerobic exercise can help with all three of those things, so the researchers thought it might help erectile dysfunction too.
In order to find out, they pooled data on ED from 11 different studies, looking at which forms of treatment worked—whether it was an exercise prescription or an ED medication.
Sure enough, aerobic exercise was almost as effective as prescription drugs, not to mention it's free, accessible, and the only side effects are improved health!
More specifically, study participants who experienced improved erectile dysfunction compared to controls were doing 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise (i.e., walking, biking, jogging, swimming) three to five times a week.
What to do about it
If you're dealing with ED, these findings should come as good news; Not only is aerobic exercise as easy as stepping out your front door and going for a walk, but you don't have to worry about any side effects that you might get with a prescription drug.
As the study authors concluded, "Health care providers should consider recommending regular aerobic exercise as a low-risk nonpharmacologic therapy for men experiencing erectile difficulties."
The takeaway
Whether you start a jogging routine, go on nightly walks, or swim laps at your nearest gym, the benefits of aerobic exercise are unmatched. Not only is it great for heart health and overall well-being, but it might just improve your sex life too.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel