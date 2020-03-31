 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Adrenal Fatigue Recipes: 5 Nutrient-Packed Meals To Support Your Adrenals

Adrenal Fatigue Recipes: 5 Nutrient-Packed Meals To Support Your Adrenals

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine practitioner with a certification in natural medicine and a doctor of chiropractic degree.
Feeling Drained & Anxious? 5 Yummy Recipes To Support Your Adrenals

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on March 31, 2020

Do you constantly feel drained, inflamed, or anxious? Are you sleeping poorly or struggle with brain fog? Or do you feel like you're on a constant blood sugar roller coaster, craving sugary and salty foods? If this sounds familiar, you might be experiencing adrenal fatigue. While the concept is not medically diagnosed, adrenal fatigue is routinely treated anecdotally by some doctors and healthcare providers, and it's one of the most common forms of fatigue that I see in patients.

Here, I've carefully put together five nutrient-packed, yummy recipes specifically tailored to support your adrenals. While you should always consult your doctor if you're experiencing symptoms of adrenal fatigue, these five recipes can be a good place to get started.

1. Healthy Brain-Adrenal Smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil or MCT oil
  • 1 scoop collagen peptides
  • 1 teaspoon ashwagandha powder
  • 1 teaspoon rhodiola powder
  • 1 tablespoon maca powder
  • 1 cup frozen organic berries
  • 1 drop stevia
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 5 Brazil nuts
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Method:

  1. Combine everything in a blender until smooth.

How it can help.

This smoothie is rich with adaptogenic herbs that can help promote balanced cortisol levels, whether they are too high or too low. The healthy fats in the coconut milk and oil can also promote a healthy brain, while the collagen is great for your gut, your "second brain," which is essential to brain and hormone health.

2. Beef Liver Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 pound grass-fed beef liver (cut into 1-inch pieces)
  • 1 large white onion, sliced
  • 1 1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated
  • 2 cloves crushed garlic
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 cup sprouts
  • 3 tablespoons coconut aminos
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Method:

  1. Heat coconut oil over a medium-high heat and sauté the liver for about 3 to 5 minutes, until cooked.
  2. Remove the liver from the pan and add in the onions. Cook over medium heat for 3 minutes until slightly softened.
  3. Add ginger, garlic, and turmeric, and cook for 2 minutes.
  4. Add sprouts and cook, stirring until slightly softened.
  5. Add the liver, coconut aminos, and additional coconut oil if needed. Cook on a high heat for 2 minutes. Voilà.

How it can help.

Organ meat, like the liver in this recipe, is an exceptionally nutrient-dense source of activated B vitamins, which are essential for healthy methylation pathways, which makes for a healthy brain and hormonal system! On top of this, the sulfur-rich vegetables such as onion and garlic may give methylation an extra boost. Take away: great for healthy brain-adrenal function.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Salmon With Avocado Sauce And Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients for the salmon:

  • 2 pounds salmon filet, cut into 4 pieces
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • Himalayan sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for the avocado sauce:

  • 2 chopped avocados
  • 1 diced small red onion
  • 1 minced garlic clove
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh minced cilantro
  • 1 lime's worth of juice
  • Himalayan sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients for the Brussels Sprouts:

  • 3 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed
  • ½ cup melted coconut oil
  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ cup raw honey
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • Himalayan sea salt and ground black pepper

To make the salmon:

  1. Combine paprika, cumin, onion, garlic, and chili powders, and season with salt and pepper to taste in a bowl.
  2. Put dry rub on salmon, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  3. Mash the avocado until you get a smooth texture in another bowl.
  4. Add all the remaining ingredients for the avocado sauce, and stir until mixed.
  5. Remove the salmon from the fridge.
  6. Grill the salmon on the preheated grill around 5 minutes on each side, depending on grill.
  7. Drizzle avocado sauce on salmon.

To make the Brussels sprouts:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Mix Brussels sprouts in the coconut oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. Put Brussels sprouts on a baking sheet and roast until brown for about 30 minutes.
  4. Combine the balsamic vinegar and honey in a saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil, lower to a simmer, and cook until thickened.
  5. Drizzle glaze over the sprouts. Sprinkle the dried cranberries over the sprouts. Enjoy!

How it can help.

Where do I begin? The omega fats found in wild-caught fish are great for a healthy brain and hormones. Avocados provide more healthy fats and B vitamins, which can be beneficial for healthy neurotransmitters. Brussels sprouts are rich in sulfur groups, which again can enhance methylation.

4. Healthy Crunchy Granola

Ingredients:

  • ⅔ cup Brazil nuts
  • ⅓ cup pumpkin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • ⅓ cup ground flaxseeds
  • ⅔ cup pecans
  • ¼ cup coconut flakes
  • ⅓ cup raisins
  • 5 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
  • 4 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 180°F.
  2. Chop Brazil nuts and pecans in a food processor. Mix in a bowl with all the other nuts, seeds, and coconut flakes.
  3. Combine melted coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix until everything is well-coated.
  4. Place in the oven to cook for 30 minutes.

How it can help.

Magnesium has a range of healthy benefits, and it's found in these healthy Brazil nuts. Selenium is also abundant in this snack, which is great for making active hormones, especially in your thyroid gland. This granola is also rich in healthy omega fats that can be, as mentioned, beneficial for healthy brain function.

5. Calming Iced Tea

Ingredients:

  • 1 quart spring water
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar with mother
  • 2 tablespoon organic lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon magnesium citrate powder
  • 1 drop stevia

Method:

  1. Mix in water bottle, add some ice, and shake together.

How it can help.

This refreshing drink contains apple cider vinegar, which can help support the gut microbiome (a process that can also help balance hormone levels). Consuming probiotic-rich fermented foods, like ACV, has been shown to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and even positively affect mental health. Magnesium, as discussed, can help ease stress and improve sleep.

William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions. Join Dr. Cole for an exclusive webinar on May 24, 2016, and learn how to uncover your food intolerances, heal your gut, and feel your best again. Check out his mindbodygreen course, The Elimination Diet: A 60-Day Protocol to Uncover Food Intolerances, Heal the Gut, and Feel Amazing.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert who consults people around the...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Training
A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by 20+ top health & wellness experts
LEARN MORE
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/adrenal-fatigue-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!