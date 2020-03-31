Do you constantly feel drained, inflamed, or anxious? Are you sleeping poorly or struggle with brain fog? Or do you feel like you're on a constant blood sugar roller coaster, craving sugary and salty foods? If this sounds familiar, you might be experiencing adrenal fatigue. While the concept is not medically diagnosed, adrenal fatigue is routinely treated anecdotally by some doctors and healthcare providers, and it's one of the most common forms of fatigue that I see in patients.

Here, I've carefully put together five nutrient-packed, yummy recipes specifically tailored to support your adrenals. While you should always consult your doctor if you're experiencing symptoms of adrenal fatigue, these five recipes can be a good place to get started.