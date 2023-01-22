Many people experience digestive discomfort like bloating and cramping from time to time, but the symptoms of those with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can be extremely severe and even life-threatening.

While there is no cure for IBD, treatment options range from pharmaceuticals like steroids and immunosuppressants to specialized diets to herbal nutraceuticals. And based on new data presented at a recent Crohn’s & Colitis conference, curcumin, the active anti-inflammatory compound found in turmeric, might be a promising tool for those with IBD as well.