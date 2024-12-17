This tool had a cylinder, about the size of a coke can, that would vibrate. I placed it under my right arm, but just like the table, it would only relieve the pain for a minute or two. I started using it almost all day long, because it was the only thing that took the pain away. Then I decided to try to press it harder to my body, and then the relief lasted for a few more minutes. But then it would come back with vengeance.