That state of nonstop analysis just ends up perpetuating your inertia and keeping you in your head, rather than actually finding a way through the negative scenario and making any progress. The solution lies in shifting the question: “Change it to a what question," says Frank. "Instead of [asking] Why am I stuck? [ask] What are my actual choices right now? What are my resources? What am I willing to say yes to today, no matter how small? "

That last question is extra important, as saying "yes" to something--anything!--can propel you a step forward. "Stuck turns into unstuck the second you say yes to anything, of any degree, in any direction," notes Frank.

Finally, Frank emphasizes the importance of self-compassion during this process. “Don’t beat yourself up. If today’s not your day to run a marathon, take a walk around the block," she says. "Then tomorrow do another thing, and then do another thing….You'll be able to get rolling."