I'm A Hair Care Expert & Here's My Routine For Healthy Hair Growth

I've gone through my fair share of awkward hair-growth phases. As someone who spent their formative years consistently changing up the style and shade of their hair, I've definitely had a few bad cuts that I was eager to grow out. For the past several years, I've kept my hair long and natural—I've found it's the easiest style for my wavy texture. And even if I'm not concerned about growing it longer, I'm certainly still very invested in the hair growth itself. See, no matter what length you keep your hair, you should care that your hair is growing in healthy and strong.

Well, recently I spoke with curly hair expert Sunny, of the wellness and hair salon Lumiere Vive, on an episode of Clean Beauty School. She shared her favorite hair growth tips and how she encourages growth for herself. And I just couldn't help but share.