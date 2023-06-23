We all know someone who’s been affected by breast cancer, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it’s the most common type of cancer worldwide. According to a 2022 review published in The Breast, breast cancer accounts for one in eight cancer diagnoses and resulted in a total of 2.3 million new cases in 2020.

As common as this devastating cancer is, there's very little attention paid to its link to vitamin D status. And yet, up to 96%1 of the breast cancer population is also deficient in vitamin D, per a 2017 review published in Breast Cancer.