The 8 Best Hand Creams For Aging Hands, Fine Lines & Dark Spots
The best hand cream for aging hands:
Hands deal with a lot—from increased exposure to the environment, hand washing and sanitizing, to just day-to-day physical wear. That's why the skin on your hands is often the first to show a lack of moisture, sensitivity, and yes, aging. In fact, signs of premature aging in the area are a very common concern for many folks: Wrinkles, crepiness, dark spots, and dryness can all show up on the hands with time.
However, the skin on the hands is often not cared for with the same dedication as facial skin. So while many people use formulas to treat fine lines and age spots on the face, it's not as common to have a healthy aging routine for your hands.
And while we're not recommending a full hand care overhaul and adopting a multistep routine post haste, having a high-quality hand cream (or two) that you use regularly can really do wonders for the skin.
So, we rounded up some of our favorite hand creams for aging skin—each with its own unique benefits and use case.
Some are solid options for any time of the day, some are just night treatments, and others are for when you're spending time outdoors. So regardless of your need, you're sure to find one or two that will work for you.
How we chose:
High-quality formulas
These hand creams use high-quality, clean ingredients that are appropriate for most skin types. We only recommend brands and products we believe in.
Healthy aging ingredients
Since this roundup is specifically addressing concerns around aging, each of these contain ingredients that can address things like wrinkles, dark spots, and crepiness.
Variety
Everyone has their own unique wants and needs, from ingredient preferences and price points to lifestyle considerations. We tried to include a wide range of options here.
Tested & recommended
Each of the below has been tested by our beauty team or trusted experts. We also took user feedback and reviews into account.
Best for wrinkles: mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream
Pros
- Ideal for sensitive skin
- Packing is made with 46% PCR plastic
- Formula made in a factory powered by 100% wind energy
Cons
- No SPF if that’s what you’re looking for
Considerations:Cruelty-freeVeganAnytime useFragrance feeDermatologist-approvedSustainable packaging
Ingredient highlights:AloeShea butterPostbioticsPrebioticsCoQ10Moringa seed oilOat oil
Size(s):2 FL OZ / 59 mL
This formula supports the skin barrier, keeps you hydrated, and will help with the appearance of fine lines. This is all thanks to the innovative blend of antioxidants, lipids, and biotic ingredients. It contains biotech pre and postbiotics at effective concentrations shown to improve skin firmness, help with wrinkle prevention and reduction, as well as support epidermis framework regeneration. That’s not all: It contains the wrinkle-reducing coenzyme Q10 for antioxidant support, and a robust assortment of plant-based extracts for extra skin-support nutrients. I’d be remiss not to highlight the addition-worthy texture: This whipped-thick hand cream that is the perfect balance between dense and non-greasy.
What users say:
This is by far the best hand cream I’ve ever tried, as well as the one I use in my own life. I’m not the only fan: Board-certified dermatologist and mbg collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D. loves the barrier-supporting formula: “We need microbiome supportive skincare for our hands today more than ever to restore our skin barrier.” In addition, users rave about the texture: “It absorbs quickly and completely, leaving no stickiness behind,” writes one; “Softness in a tube!” writes another.
Best organic: Purity Woods Dry Skin Rejuvenator+
Pros
- Contains some USDA Certified Organic ingredients
- Multiuse balm that is great for feet, elbows, and other patches of dry skin
- Lots of product
Cons
- Jar packaging and not travel friendly in case you’d like your hand cream on-the-go
Considerations:Cruelty-freeAnytime use
Ingredient highlights:Shea butterBeeswaxRosehip seed oilCoconut oil
Size(s):4 FL OZ / 118 mL
This cream uses a bouquet of botanicals that both deeply hydrate and address signs of aging. The USDA Certified Organic rosehip seed oil contains a host of antioxidants, such as vitamin A, C, E, polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids. This star anti-aging oil can help smooth fine lines, fade dark spots, and stop premature aging. It also contains hydrating shea butter to support the barrier, beeswax for its occlusive properties, and coconut oil for a rush of moisture. It’s spiked with a bright citrus scent.
Best for dry hands: SkinFix Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream
Pros
- Contains a clinically effective Colloidal Oatmeal at 1%, which can help soothe even eczema
Cons
- Doesn’t contain as many potent rejuvenating ingredients as other so the list
Considerations:Cruelty-freeVeganAnytime useFragrance feeDermatologist-approved
Ingredient highlights:AloeShea butterColloidal oatmealSweet almond oil
Size(s):3 FL OZ / 90 mL
For a simple, skin-quenching option, this blend delivers a meaningful concentration of colloidal oatmeal and sweet almond oil to help soothe even the driest of skin conditions, eczema. Colloidal oatmeal is a derm-recommended ingredient that helps sensitive skin and sweet almond oil delivers hydrating lipids. In addition, the blend also contains humectants, botanical oils, and antioxidants.
What users say:
A fabulous option if dryness, sensitivity, and cracks are your primary concern—I’ve used this and can attest that the thick, creamy formula is deeply hydrating. As one reviewer said: “this keeps me so moisturized.”
Best smelling: 54 Thrones African Beauty Butter
Pros
- 5 scent profiles to choose from
- They do have a fragrance free version, if you like the formula but are sensitive to scent
Cons
- Some of the formulas contain honey, so avoid those if you’re vegan
Considerations:Cruelty-freeAnytime useFragrance fee
Ingredient highlights:Shea butterSweet almond oilBoabab oilJojoba oil
Size(s):1 FL OZ / 30mL1.7 FL OZ / 50 mL6 FL OZ / 180 mL
Giving someone the “best smelling” category can be tricky: what smells great to me may not be your particular scent profile. Fragrance is a very personal endeavor, after all. However, what I can say with certainty is this multi-use hand and body butter that is a joy to use—and comes in 5 subtle fragrances that are sure to delight. The best part about the scented offerings: They use natural, functional fragrance ingredients that offer additional benefits while they perfume the product, such as honey, lavender, and blue chamomile. The base is a blend of antioxidant-rich shea butter, baobab oil, and jojoba oil to support overall skin health and hydration.
What users say
Scent is entirely personal, but the subtle aromatic fragrance and hydrating base wow this user: “I love this hand butter! So luxurious and dreamy! it smells absolutely amazing.”
Best for working hands: Burt's Bees Hand Salve
Pros
- 100% natural blend
- Refreshing herbal and eucalyptus aroma
Cons
- Not vegan
Considerations:Anytime useSustainable packaging
Ingredient highlights:Sweet almond oilBeeswaxOlive oil
When a lotion won’t cut it, reach for this classic, all-natural balmy salve. The brand’s long-time favorite product is recommended for rough, cracked, overworked hands. Apply a generous layer before bed for an overnight treatment—or even apply a layer prior to working to act as a protective buffer (like say, when working outdoors, gardening, cleaning, etcetera.)
What users say:
As one user raves: “I have used it on my dry hands and nails and it is truly a great product. I use it on cuts to heal with less scarring. Working on a ranch is hard on the body and this product makes me feel like I am doing something good for my dry skin.”
Best affordable: Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Pros
- Multi-use (some people even use it as a nighttime facial treatment!)
- Partnered with TerraCycle recycling program
Cons
- Not vegan
- Very thick, so avoid if you favor lighter products
Considerations:Cruelty-freeAnytime useSustainable packaging
Ingredient highlights:Sweet almond oilBeeswaxCalendula
Size(s):1 FL OZ / 30mL
Packed with loads of natural ingredients, it’s no wonder this formula has earned itself cult status. The base is beeswax, sweet almond, and other plant-based oils, but then it’s infused with several essential oils known to help support aging skin—such as calendula, rosemary, and chamomile.
What users say:
A cream that’s earned a 4.6 out of 5 from over 22K reviewers on Amazon, must be worth checking out, no? As one user wrote, “I was skeptical, at first, but nightly applications at bedtime have really improved the dryness of my hands. This works!”
Best with SPF: UnSun Cosmetics Hand Cream With SPF 15
Pros
- Almost all skin tones can use this
- 50% PCR plastic packaging
Cons
- While you can technically use this at night, it’s really a daytime product
Considerations:Cruelty-freeVeganDaytime productSustainable packaging
Ingredient highlights:AloeShea butterMineral sunscreensCucumberBeet root
Size(s):1.7 FL OZ / 50 mL
Soothe and protect the delicate area with this SPF infused hand cream. Sun care is one of the most vital things you can do for your skin in terms of preventative aging (UV damage accounts for some 80% of aging skin). So it’s important to apply SPF prior to spending time in the sun. This mineral formula makes it easy and enjoyable, thanks to the effortless texture and emollient-rich formula.
What users say:
Hand sunscreens are great to keep on you, so you can reapply when needed. As one user says: “Feels good, moisturizing, and protective. I won't leave home without it.”
Best luxury: Ranavat Sacred Rose Hand Cream
Pros
- Eco-friendly tube
- Great fragrance
Cons
- Pricey
- Small amount
Considerations:Cruelty-freeVeganAnytime useSustainable packaging
Ingredient highlights:AloeSweet almond oilVitamin ERose
Size(s):1 FL OZ / 30mL
If you prioritize organic ingredients whenever possible, this hand cream uses certified organic sesame seed oil and manjistha oil. It also contains several all-natural, skin-supporting ingredients such as aloe, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E. It’s also topped with a rare, very unique type of rose from Pushkar, India to add a floral scent and additional antioxidant benefits.
What user say:
This hand cream feels like a total luxury, users note: “If I could keep only one lotion with me forever, it would be this sacred rose hand cream. It’s literally so beautifully made and the aroma is irreplaceable.”
How to take care of aging hands
Skin is skin. So if you want to be taking care of the skin on your hands to treat aging concerns, you'll want to borrow a few lessons from facial skin care.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
Dry skin ages faster. So one of the most important things to do is to simply hydrate the hands throughout the day. Since hands are exposed to more (and have fewer oil glands than the face), they'll likely need more frequent moisturization. At the very least, apply a moisturizer after every wash. "I carry a hand moisturizer with me at all times and apply it within moments of washing or sanitizing my hands throughout the day," says Bowe.
Utilize antioxidants
Ingredients with antioxidant properties help fight free radical damage, soothe inflammation, and improve the appearance of the skin overall.
"People often ask how many antioxidants you should be using regularly; the answer is: the more the better," board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group, says about antioxidants. "The more you can help neutralize unstable molecules caused by free radical formation, the longer you can salvage the health of your cells and skin. There's really no limit to how much you can protect and repair your body!"
A few great options to consider for the hands:
- Coenzyme Q10
- Vitamin E
- Panthenol
- Botanical oils like moringa seed, jojoba, and sweet almond
- Plant extracts like aloe, rose, and fruit
Protect with SPF
You need to protect your skin from sun damage, full stop. The best way to do that is through mineral sunscreen. You can, of course, simply apply your go-to SPF on your hands—or you can find a sunscreen-infused hand cream for a more targeted approach.
The benefit of having an SPF hand cream is that you can reapply it easily throughout the day.
Try retinol (gently!)
There's a current movement to push retinol use below the jawline. (You can even find retinol in body lotions and neck treatments.) It's an ingredient that many find hard to tolerate, so ease into using it slowly—start with a few nights a week and work your way up from there.
It should also only be used in the evening, as the ingredient can make skin photosensitive. Pair it with a hydrating hand cream (like mindbodygreen's postbiotic hand cream) to buffer any dryness and irritation.
FAQ
What is the best thing for crepey hands?
At the most basic level, crepey skin is caused by a lack of collagen and elastin in the skin—collagen makes skin look super plump, so a loss leads to that paper-thin exterior. To address it, you'll want to use products that protect and support your skin's collagen, such as antioxidants and retinol. Using hydrating, plumping products can also improve the appearance.
How do I reduce wrinkles on my hands naturally?
To address wrinkles on the hands, you'll want to keep the skin hydrated, protect it with sunscreen, repair and avoid damage with antioxidants, and treat the skin gently, so as not to cause inflammation.
What hand cream is best for wrinkles?
The best hand creams for wrinkles are those that use a robust amount of skin-supporting ingredients such as lipids, antioxidants, and barrier-supporting actives. mindbodygreen's postbiotic hand cream uses coenzyme Q10, postbiotics, oat oil, aloe, and a fruit complex that work together to ease fine lines.
The takeaway
Taking care of your hands should be a core part of your skin care routine. But the good news is that it doesn't need to be challenging—simply find a hand cream (or several!) that you like so you can look forward to hydrating the skin throughout the day.
For more tips on easing the appearance of fine lines, check out our guide to wrinkles.
Meet The Experts
