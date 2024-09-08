This formula supports the skin barrier, keeps you hydrated, and will help with the appearance of fine lines. This is all thanks to the innovative blend of antioxidants, lipids, and biotic ingredients. It contains biotech pre and postbiotics at effective concentrations shown to improve skin firmness, help with wrinkle prevention and reduction, as well as support epidermis framework regeneration. That’s not all: It contains the wrinkle-reducing coenzyme Q10 for antioxidant support, and a robust assortment of plant-based extracts for extra skin-support nutrients. I’d be remiss not to highlight the addition-worthy texture: This whipped-thick hand cream that is the perfect balance between dense and non-greasy.

What users say:

This is by far the best hand cream I’ve ever tried, as well as the one I use in my own life. I’m not the only fan: Board-certified dermatologist and mbg collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D. loves the barrier-supporting formula: “We need microbiome supportive skincare for our hands today more than ever to restore our skin barrier.” In addition, users rave about the texture: “It absorbs quickly and completely, leaving no stickiness behind,” writes one; “Softness in a tube!” writes another.