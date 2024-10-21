Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

8 Best Body Exfoliating Gloves For All Skin Types + Tips

Emily Rekstis
Author:
Emily Rekstis
October 21, 2024
Emily Rekstis
Contributing writer
By Emily Rekstis
Contributing writer
Emily Rekstis is a freelance writer who has worked at Harper's Bazaar, Self, And UsWeekly. Her bylines appear in Healthline, Byrdie, Women's Health, MyDomaine, BuzzFeed, The Cut, Allure and many more.
A Woman
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
October 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It may not be on the top of everyone's radar, but we're here to tell you that exfoliating gloves are a game-changing addition to your shower routine. Unlike your average washcloth or loofah, exfoliating gloves actively slough away dead skin cells and other impurities to reveal softer, smoother skin. Other more specific exfoliating benefits include preventing ingrown hairs around the bikini area or prepping skin for a streak-free faux tan.

Beyond polishing the skin, the actual use of these texture mitts further stimulates circulation through the massaging motions, which helps reduce fine lines and helps aid in lymph flow to reduce buildup and bloating.

Keep scrolling to find the best exfoliating glove for your needs, plus a few tips on how to improve your body care experience.  

Fur Mitt Trio

Say goodbye to ingrown hairs! These mitts were designed to wear on your fingers versus your entire hand to help target smaller areas, specifically the bikini line. Half-cotton, half-nylon, these little guys are also dual-sided with a more textured side for tough areas and a gentler option for those with sensitive skin.

Fur Mitt Trio
Fur

Cleanlogic Detoxifying Charcoal Exfoliating Body Gloves

Infused with charcoal, not only does the texture of the gloves buff skin for a physical exfoliation, but the charcoal also draws out dirt and other impurities for an all-around detoxing experience. With the ability to be used 30 to 60 times, that's both economical and eco-friendly.

Cleanlogic Detoxifying Charcoal Exfoliating Body Gloves

Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves

To exfoliate as you cleanse, these super-soft gloves are made from gently woven nylon. Even though it is still a subtle physical exfoliant that will deliver results, it won't scratch or hurt along the way. And since it's an actual glove and not a mitt, you can target smaller areas thanks to the finger separation.

Exfoliating Hydro Gloves, Earth Therapeutics ($5)

Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves

Come Clean Exfoliating Mitt

When a brand only carries one product — you know it's got to be good. Come Clean Exfoliating Mitt uses natural fibers to visibly exfoliate the skin for seriously soft results in record time. It may be a bit pricier, but it does not disappoint.

Exfoliating Mitt, Come Clean ($40)

Come Clean
Come Clean Exfoliating Mitt

No1Illune 100% Silk Exfoliating Body Glove

If it's a more luxurious spa experience you're after, this is the glove for you. It's made from 100% woven silk viscose. Soak your skin for 10 to 15 minutes before use, and this mitt will slough away dead skin cells for silky-smooth results.

100% Silk Exfoliating Body Glove, No1Illune ($15)

No1Illune 100% Silk Exfoliating Body Glove
No1Illune

EcoTools Bath & Shower Gloves

This is another great, affordable option for those who want to exfoliate their body as they wash in the shower. It's durable yet soft enough for regular use and needs to be replaced every 30 days. Plus, the finger separation allows you to focus on specific areas if need be.

Bath & Shower Gloves, EcoTools ($3.99)

EcoTools Bath & Shower Gloves
EcoTools

AMELIORATE Exfoliating Body Mitt

This simple black mitt may be gentle, but it's truly great for people with dry, rough skin. Use it on dry skin before showering, and then wash away the dead skin cells and impurities to seriously soft and smooth results. The best part is, you can even get up to six months' use out of this pick.

Exfoliating Body Mitt, AMELIORATE ($14)

AMELIORATE Exfoliating Body Mitt
AMELIORATE

3 tips to improve your exfoliating experience  

Though it may seem self-explanatory, there are a few things you can do to ensure your exfoliating gloves get the job done efficiently and effectively:

1.

Glove care & cleaning tip

Since each product is made from different materials, care instructions may vary depending on the fabric. With most of them, you can also do a light machine wash in a washing machine, though others you may just want to rinse thoroughly with warm water and leave out to air dry. Make sure when you air dry, after you run it through the machine or rinse, it is left in a non-damp area to avoid bacteria buildup. This means that it should never remain in the shower.

You'll eventually need to replace, though this also varies. If you want to be on the safe side, replace it after two to three months.

2.

How and when to use exfoliating gloves

Exfoliating gloves are a great addition to your shower routine once or twice a week. If you have super-sensitive skin, you'll want to stick to a once-a-week exfoliation, but if your skin can handle it, twice a week is a good regular regimen.

When using these mitts or gloves, you'll want to move in circular motions with gentle pressure. There's no need to press down too hard, the textures and fabrics will do the work for you. Sometimes, you might want to incorporate a body wash with gloves, but most of the time all that's necessary is warm water and the glove. 

3.

Post-exfoliation care tip

There's really only one thing you need to do after using an exfoliating glove and that is to moisturize. Regular exfoliation is great to improve dry skin, but hydrating ingredients like softening butters and antioxidants will help maintain the results longer. You can check out our favorite body lotions for some recommendations.

mbg's review process

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hands. We endorse products we've tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.