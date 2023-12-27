Skip to Content
Spirituality

7 Ways To Treat January As A Self-Love Reset, From A Professional Intuitive

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson
December 27, 2023
Tanya Carroll Richardson is an author and professional intuitive, giving readings to clients all over the world.
Image by dragana991 / iStock
In January, it’s natural to think about our goals for the upcoming year or what tone we want to set for 2024. Some folks like to pick a word for the year, make a list of priorities, focus on how they want to feel, or set an intention with a ritual.

Whatever you’re wanting to accomplish in 2024, here are tips for kicking the year off with a self-love reset, which is a solid foundation for any goal.

1.

Give yourself space for rest, contemplation, and self-care as the New Year begins

We are often encouraged to hit the ground running at the beginning of a new year and do all the things—get after it at the gym, make progress on that creative project, hustle to bring in more income or pay off debt. Yet, people are often drained from end-of-year deadlines, travel, and the emotions that holidays bring up.

Mindfully create empty space in your schedule for rest, contemplation, and self-care instead. While January is pitched as a go-get-‘em month, in actuality, it’s more of a recovery time for many.

2.

Allow yourself to feel inspired by a brand-new year

Something about turning the page on a new calendar year feels like an exciting fresh start. No matter what challenges you survived in 2023, or what obstacles lay ahead in 2024, allow yourself to feel hopeful and optimistic about this new year.

Hope and optimism are necessary nutrients for our minds and spirits. Acknowledge your fears and concerns about the future while still reminding yourself that little miracles are always appearing out of the blue.

You can look forward to some unexpected blessings in 2024! Also, in January, ponder an area of your life you feel inspired about. Not only will that improve your mood, it might encourage you to take meaningful action to help make a dream come true this year.

3.

Nurture yourself if you’re feeling tender

The winter holidays leading into a new year can be a corridor of time where people just feel more tender. You might be sentimental about the past or someone who has passed on, wishing there were more peace and love on the planet, or feeling a little vulnerable about another year coming and going.

There are so many reasons you may be feeling more tender than usual, so be gentle with yourself in your own thoughts, pamper yourself with your favorite affordable treats, and lean into any nurturing daily practices like a walking meditation or gratitude routine.

Use this tender time as a cue to be more compassionate with yourself—and with others. If you need inspiration, check out my annual self-love calendar, A Year of Self-Love for daily self-love messages and action steps.

4.

Connect with someone you care about

As we start a new year, it’s nice to remember we're not starting it alone. Spend time playing with and snuggling a pet, have a phone or video chat with an old friend who lives far away, or invite a treasured coworker out to a special lunch date. You might even feel nudged to write a letter to someone you lost touch with long ago or had a miscommunication with last year.

Make January a time when you reach out for connection with others that is intimate. Instead of big holiday office, family, or friend parties, prioritize heart-to-heart chats.

5.

Emphasize physical, emotional, and mental health—and get help if you need to

It’s natural for a new year to encourage people to clean up their diets, dial in their supplements or medications, and get support if they’re feeling anxious or depressed.

It might be a good time to schedule a check-up with your regular health-care provider or look into a specialist for that nagging issue you’ve been putting off getting help for. Whether it’s a functional medicine doctor, a therapist, a spiritual advisor, or a great masseuse you require, January energy may push you to put something on the books.

If you’re feeling scared or intimidated about reaching out for help, remind yourself that working up the courage or determination to make that first appointment is often the hardest part. Humans are funny creatures in that we often resist what we know would be best for us.

6.

Identify a few things to feel proud about from the previous year

Most of us are all too quick to identify what we wish we'd done differently in the past, so we don’t give ourselves enough credit. If 2023 had some tough life lessons for you, or some challenging circumstances were thrust upon you, or you experienced heartbreak, feel proud that you rose to the occasion and were present for yourself and others.

Find something to really celebrate about 2023 as well, like the endurance you displayed getting through a busy year of being of service to others personally and professionally, an important goal you made progress on, those many small acts of kindness to others, or any healing habits you leaned into.

Being a human is a lot, even on the best days, so stop to pat yourself on the back for being you last year—it’s enough and an amazing feat! Trust that you did an even better job of it than you realize.

7.

Schedule a date with your soul

Set the stage for a more soulful new year by spending sacred time connecting with your spiritual side in January. Each soul is unique and our individual spirituality is unique too.

A soul date might look like honoring your connection to nature by visiting your favorite park, honoring your connection to mysticism by performing a spiritual ritual, or honoring your connection to a spiritual ideology by visiting a place of worship.

Where, what, or who makes you feel connected to your soul and the holy aspect of life? It could be a regular, daily date like putting on sacred music in the morning, pulling an oracle or tarot card on your lunch break, saying a quick prayer at dinnertime, or reading a spiritual book at bedtime.

Keep objects on display this month that resonate with your soul, like an angel figurine, a stunning crystal, an image of Buddha, a string of mala or rosary beads, or a lush house plant.

