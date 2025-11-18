6 Things That May Be Causing Your Constipation + What To Do About Them
Struggling with regularity is a pain in the...well, you know. And symptoms of constipation (e.g., incomplete sense of evacuation, fewer than three bowel movements a week, increased stool hardness, pain, and abdominal distention) are more common than you may think.
According to the American Gastroenterological Association, 16% of adults struggle with irregularity. Additionally, symptoms of constipation are more prevalent in certain demographics, such as women, young adults, and older adults.
Below, we've identified some of the top causes of constipation (and what to do if you find it difficult to get things moving):
Not getting enough fiber
Both types of fiber are critical for healthy poops: Soluble fiber builds the "bulk" of stool to assist elimination, while insoluble fiber speeds up transit time.
According to a 2020 Journal of Chiropractic Medicine narrative review of 18 meta-analyses, increasing your daily fiber intake can help reduce constipation symptoms1 by improving stool frequency and consistency.
If you're failing to get enough fiber in your diet—and FYI, most Americans are—then your bowel movements can slow down, causing constipation.
What to do
Make sure you're eating plenty of fiber-rich foods (e.g., fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes) throughout the day. Taking a high-quality fiber supplement is another simple and efficient way to further your dietary fiber intake (hint: look for at least 6 grams per serving!).
Not drinking enough water
H2O is key for healthy bowel movements. When you aren't properly hydrated, the water in your stool can get absorbed in the large intestine (aka the colon). These hard, dehydrated poops can become difficult (and painful) to pass2.
What to do
Make sure you're drinking plenty of water throughout your day. Women should get at least nine cups a day, while men should be drinking about 12.5 cups daily.
Lack of physical activity
Daily movement is an important part of maintaining healthy digestion because good muscle tone helps support the physical actions of defecation. If the muscles associated with elimination (e.g., the rectal muscles and anal sphincters) are weak, they aren't going to be able to pass stool as efficiently.
What to do
Partaking in consistent, frequent physical activity can help ensure your elimination muscles stay active and healthy. Don't worry too much about the type of exercise—simply find a type of movement that brings you joy.
Travel (& other changes in routine)
Whether you're traveling, changes in your diet, sleep schedule, and environment can add extra stress to your bowels and cause constipation. This can also occur when your regular routine at home alters drastically—e.g., when you have a baby or are working long hours on a work project.
What to do
Luckily, you can address travel-related constipation the same way you would other forms of irregularity: Drink lots of water, up your fiber intake, stay active, and keep your eating and sleeping schedules as normal as possible.
Chronic stress
This one is a double-edged sword: Stress-related thoughts and emotions can have an impact on your digestion and bowel movements. Likewise, suboptimal gut health and constipation can cause stress and anxiety. In other words, it can be difficult to determine whether your bowels or your brain are the root cause of your constipation.
What to do
In addition to mitigating your constipation symptoms using the techniques above, consider adding some stress-relieving practices (like yoga, meditation, or therapy) to your routine. In time, reducing your stress should help promote regularity.
Low potassium
Potassium is a critical electrolyte that supports optimal muscle movement. When your body has insufficient amounts of potassium, it can lead to constipation symptoms because your colon muscles can't move as efficiently.
What to do
Add potassium-rich foods—like potatoes, bananas, kiwis, prunes, and mangoes—to your diet. (Bonus: Most of these foods are high in fiber as well. Win-win!)
The takeaway
There are many reasons you may be struggling to go No. 2, but thankfully, the solutions are quite simple! Make sure you're consuming plenty of fiber, drinking enough water, moving your body regularly, keeping your stress levels low, and getting adequate potassium—you'll be experiencing healthy, normal poops in no time!