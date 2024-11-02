Advertisement
6 Beauty Products Our Editors Are Loving
Comfort can mean a lot of things this holiday season. It's the state of bliss after spending precious time with our loved ones, or the wave of nostalgia from traveling back to our hometowns.
It's the cozy sweaters and soft-as-butter blankets that thaw our bones from the impending winter chill; it's snuggling on the couch with a steaming mug of tea or hot cocoa.
Us beauty gals can also find comfort in a staple fragrance-free face cream, an elegant, non-stripping body wash, or a brand-new cheek tint from a beloved childhood brand. Discover all of our favorite launches below, and I promise you will leave with the warm fuzzies.
CoverGirl Clean Fresh All Over Dewy Tint
Why we love it
- Clean formula (formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates & mineral oil) at an affordable price point
- Six wearable shades for all skin tones
Price:$11
Launch date:Fall '23
There's something so comforting about the brands you grew up with. As a kid, every time I went to the drugstore with my mom I'd race straight to the makeup section, where I'd peruse all the colorful eyeshadow palettes and boldly-pigmented lipsticks. Like many women my age, I'll always hold a special place in my makeup-loving heart for CoverGirl.
And thankfully, I can still keep the brand in my rotation. Not just for nostalgia's sake—but because the formulas are just that good. I adore the natural flush of this multi-use tint. Using Dreamy Pink (my favorite shade) I just tap it on my cheeks and lips for an effortless day look. It's infused with vitamin C, aloe, and coconut milk so I can feel good wearing it too. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director
Oak Essentials Awaken Body Wash
Why we love it
- Cleanses without stripping the skin barrier
- Fresh, invigorating scent
- Sophisticated bottle that looks chic in my shower (hey, that’s a plus!)
Price:$36
Launch date:11/15
‘Tis the season of stepping out of the shower and feeling my skin wither up within minutes. It’s dry out there, y’all, which makes your body care line-up even more important to consider. And I’m not just talking about post-shower products. You can slather on all the lotions and oils you please, but if your body wash strips your skin barrier each time you rinse, you likely won’t see any progress.
Since using Oak Essential’s new Body Wash, my skin hasn’t felt tight or itchy after the shower. With rice bran extract and gentle, coconut-derived surfactants, the formula conditions the skin as it cleanses, and I feel comforted knowing my wash won’t damage my moisture barrier. Not for nothing, the lavender and cedarwood oils offer an invigorating scent that makes my whole shower smell like a spa. — Jamie Schneider, beauty editor
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Cream
Why we love it
- Long-lasting hydration
- Fragrance-free
- Affordable
Price:$23
Launch date:10/15
The previously launched Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel quickly became a fan favorite–now, the adored moisturizing power comes in a cream. This pick is even better for folks with dry or sensitive skin, as the combination of hyaluronic acid, betaine, and allantoin comforts irritated skin without the sensitizing fragrances. — Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
Fleurissent Revitalizing Radiance Rose Facial Cream
Why we love it
- Gently scented with 6 types of rose extracts
- Subtle fragrance doesn’t overwhelm the senses
- Brightens skin & fades dark spots
Price:$122
Launch date:11/1
For the record, I usually hesitate towards using face creams with fragrance. I love some scent in my body and hair care products, but I generally keep my facial care fragrance-free. So consider that tidbit when I tell you: I truly can’t get enough of this rose-infused moisturizer.
I had always believed fragrance would irritate my complexion—but this cream just leaves it feeling soothed and supple. The six (yes, six!) types of rose extracts are harvested from Grasse, France—which fragrance heads will know as the world's perfume capital—and give the formula a delicate, sophisticated whisper of scent. Seven other botanical extracts from the Swiss mountain Alps help brighten the skin and fade dark spots, while organic argan oil and shea butter cushion the skin with moisture. — Schneider
Colorescience Barrier Pro 1-Step Cleanser
Why we love it
- Streamlines your routine
- Doesn't leave skin feeling tight
Price:$46
Launch date:11/30
Find comfort in traveling light with this new cleanser from Colorescience. Known for their trusty mineral SPF products, the brand decided to put out a 1-step cleanser that washes away stubborn sunscreen and makeup while deeply cleansing the skin, all with the barrier in mind.
I have to say it really is an all-star product that leaves my skin feeling squeaky clean but also balanced and hydrated—a goal so many cleansers aim to achieve, but not many do. And yes, this will be in my travel bag for the foreseeable holiday season. — Frye
Rhode Jelly Bean Peptide Lip Tint
Why we love it
- Subtle shimmer & color
- A nourishing version of beloved childhood flavored lip balms
- Layers well over lipsticks & lip stains
Price:$16
Launch date:11/22
The newest addition to Rhode’s peptide lip collection instantly brings me back to childhood. The subtle shimmer, candy-coated scent, and baby pink tint conjure comforting memories of my favorite flavored lip balms back in the day—only this one’s infused with shea and cupuaçu butters and peptides to nourish the delicate lip skin and deliver a hydrated plump.
This is the first of Bieber’s cult-favorite lippies I’ve tried with pigment (I have yet to get my paws on her other tinted versions), but this petal pink makes me want to snag them all. It’s the perfect amount of color for the prettiest “my lips, but better” effect. Note: It’s sold out at the moment, but it will restock on December 7; I suggest hopping on the waitlist so you can surely snag it. — Schneider
