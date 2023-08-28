This tip isn’t new, but it’s something every expert has told me: You need to prioritize a clean, sharp razor. “The sharper the blade, the cleaner the cut, which prevents any bumps,” says board-certified dermatologist Margarita Lolis, M.D.

You’ll know your razor is too old if it scratches against your skin, or if it’s been more than three or four weeks since you've swapped the blade.

You should also actively clean your razor after every use, Lolis says. Cleanse it with soap, pat it dry with a towel, and store it in a dry environment (read: not in your steamy shower). This prevents rusting, dullness, and microbial growth that could lead to infection, she notes.