5 Ways To Combat Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
There's no denying that technology has improved many aspects of our lives. At the touch of a button or swipe of a screen, we have endless access to information, entertainment, doctors, therapists, and so much more. However, that endless access really is just that—never-ending.
Chances are you've probably found yourself in a few holes of the internet you weren't planning on digging, from doom-scrolling in the middle of the night to feeling like you're chained to your phone so you don't miss an important email.
All this can lead to digital stress1—a new term for a not-so-new problem that many people experience. "Digital stress refers to the feelings of stress, anxiety, and overwhelm that can arise from the increasing reliance on digital technologies and the constant connectedness they provide," says Lisa Strohman, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist based in Phoenix, Arizona, and founder of The Digital Citizen Academy.
Here's what you need to know about digital stress, including what causes it and how to cope with it in a world that's constantly connected.
Causes of digital stress
You may feel equipped to handle the screen time you think is required to stay connected and get your work done, but there are a few reasons why digital stress can be difficult to avoid:
Information overload
"With the constant stream of information and notifications coming at us through various digital devices and platforms, it can be difficult to keep up and stay on top of everything," says Strohman. This, she says, can lead to digital multitasking, which is when you're answering emails while scrolling social media or responding to texts. It can leave you feeling overwhelmed and stressed, like a digital hamster caught in a video game wheel.
FOMO (fear of missing out)
There's no pause button to your Instagram feed, unfortunately. "Social media in particular can create a sense of pressure to stay connected and up to date on the latest news, trends, and social events," says Strohman. "That tends to foster a sense of competition and social comparison, leading to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, and stress."
Disconnection from the present moment
You know that being glued to your phone or computer is unhealthy both mentally and physically, and your feed itself is screaming "Be present!" through artful square images. Strohman says this in itself can lead to stress, as you're not able to fully log off and be present and mindful of the world around you.
Ways to cope with digital stress
Even if you're aware that your digital dependence is affecting your mental health, it's near impossible to completely avoid the digital landscape. What can make the difference is having the right tools to handle digital stress when it does sprout up. Here's how to manage and decrease it:
Set boundaries and take breaks. "Set designated times during the day when you will not use digital devices, such as during meals and before bedtime," suggests Strohman. Whether it's for work or pleasure, follow the 20-20 rule when it comes to staring at a screen. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain. Another good rule of thumb? The 50-10 rule—after 50 minutes of screen time take a 10-minute break to move and stretch.
Customize your device notifications. Strohman suggests only allowing notifications from the apps that you absolutely need. "This can help create a more intentional and mindful relationship with technology," she says.
Prioritize self-care. Exercise, mindfulness and meditation, sleep, and fostering offline relationships will boost your overall health and lower stress levels when you do need to sit at a screen. For those who may be more susceptible to digital stress than others, incorporating a daily stress-busting supplement may help prevent a buildup of anxiety and panic. Here's a list of mbg's favorites.
Practice mindfulness. "Avoid multitasking or mindless scrolling and focus on one task at a time," says Strohman. Doing so can help make it easier to recognize signs of digital stress and take a break when you start to feel overwhelmed.
Use blue light filters. "The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt sleep patterns and cause eye strain," explains Strohman. "Use blue light filters, glasses, or blue-light-blocking screen protectors on your devices to reduce the impact of blue light on your eyes and sleep quality."
The takeaway
The digital world is here to stay (you're reading this article on a device, after all), but it doesn't have to be a crux when it comes to your well-being. "The key is to be proactive," explains Strohman. "Being aware of digital stress when you start to feel it will improve your mental health, physical health, productivity, focus, and relationships with others."
