Advertisement
This Science-Backed Tool Improves 50% Of The Hallmarks Of Aging
What if one tool could support your heart, your cells, your gut, and your brain—all while you relax? According to Connie Zack, co-founder of Sunlighten Saunas, infrared therapy does exactly that.
On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Zack made a bold but well-supported claim: “Infrared saunas are one tool that helps with 50% of the hallmarks of aging.” For the longevity-minded, that’s not just impressive—it’s groundbreaking.
What makes infrared saunas different?
Traditional saunas heat the air around you. Infrared saunas go deeper—literally. They use infrared wavelengths (far, mid, and near) to penetrate the skin and heat the body directly, which allows for a more comfortable experience at a lower temperature (typically around 120–150°F or 49–66°C).
But the real magic happens beneath the surface.
5 hallmarks of aging, one infrared solution
In longevity science, aging is often broken down into 10 key “hallmarks” or biological processes that contribute to decline over time. Connie Zack and Sunlighten’s research show that infrared therapy meaningfully impacts five of them. Let’s break those down:
1. Mitochondrial dysfunction
First up is mitochondrial health. As we age, our mitochondria—the little engines inside each cell—start to falter, producing less energy and more oxidative stress. Infrared therapy helps re-energize them, improving ATP production and even encouraging the creation of new mitochondria. The result? Better energy at the cellular level and more efficient function across the body.
2. Cellular senescence (aka zombie cells)
Then there’s the issue of cellular senescence. These so-called “zombie cells” linger long past their expiration date, releasing inflammatory signals and interfering with healthy tissue. Infrared has been shown to promote cellular cleanup, clearing out these dysfunctional cells so your body can heal and regenerate more effectively. It’s what Zack calls “a zombie slayer.”
3. Chronic inflammation
Inflammation is another big one. Chronic, low-grade inflammation—what researchers call “inflammaging”—is linked to heart disease, cognitive decline, and other age-related illnesses. Infrared therapy reduces inflammation by activating protective genes and calming overactive immune responses, helping restore balance to the system.
4. Gut dysbiosis
What many people don’t realize is how crucial gut health is to the aging process. An imbalanced microbiome can drive inflammation, digestive issues, and immune dysfunction.
Infrared supports gut health in two ways: by reducing systemic inflammation and by enhancing detoxification, allowing the gut’s ecosystem to rebalance and thrive.
5. Stem cell exhaustion
Finally, infrared therapy appears to stimulate stem cell activity. These versatile cells play a vital role in repairing damaged tissue, but their numbers and function tend to decline with age. Research suggests that infrared light may help mobilize stem cells from the bone marrow, supporting healing, regeneration, and longevity.
The takeaway
Like exercise and healthy eating, regular infrared sauna sessions work best when used consistently over time. And unlike other longevity interventions, they’re actually enjoyable. “It’s a whole-body longevity hack that you can have in your home,” Zack says.