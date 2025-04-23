Advertisement
5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair
The pendulum swing of beauty trends is particularly dramatic when it comes to one of the most basic rituals: washing your hair. One year, daily washing is a sin. The next, you're convinced your scalp hates you if you don't.
I'll let you in on a little industry secret: There is no "right" cadence. With different hair types, oil production rates, and scalp health concerns (think psoriasis, dandruff, etc.), the best shampoo schedule will be whatever works best for you.
Still, it can take some work to figure out what cadence suits you. If you're currently over-washing and left with dry, straggly strands, then pushing out your wash day is probably a worthy endeavor. But there is a science to extending your wash day, so take the following tips to heart:
Use a rinse, not a shampoo
Some people prefer to at least rinse their water daily, which is totally fair. If this sounds like you, or even if you swear by an every-other-day schedule, consider swapping a rinse for your shampoo.
If you have a buildup of hair spray and loads of dry shampoo, it's obviously better to pick a full-on cleanser. But on days your hair looks somewhat oily but not entirely, a rinse will help you reset without over-stripping your hair (as shampoo often can).
The product I swear by (plus is a favorite pick from our beauty team) is the dpHue ACV Rinse. It's super easy to use, makes my scalp look as good as new, and keeps my strands soft.
I'll admit this product won't cut through heaps of stiff products, but that's not what it's designed to do. As I mentioned, keep this one on hand for those nights in between shampoos.
Look for dry shampoos with clean ingredients
Some dry shampoos contain irritating ingredients and excessive fragrances that can aggravate your delicate scalp, clog the hair follicles, and stick to your strands a little too well. The next time you shampoo, you'll have to really scrub that already irritated scalp extra hard to dismantle the buildup, which can further inflame the skin. It's a rough cycle, to say the least.
This doesn't mean you have to skip the product category altogether; rather, shop and use dry shampoos mindfully. Look for cleaner formulas utilizing plant-based oil absorbers (like the hOURS On Time Dry Shampoo), and use them sparingly. As a general rule: If you feel you have to pile on the dry shampoo, it's probably time to just wash your hair.
Use a boar-bristle brush to absorb oil
If you brush your hair when it's dry, try to use a soft boar-bristle brush if you notice oils building up. One versatile pick is this Pattern Double-Sided Bristle Brush.
"This will distribute the natural oils in your hair more evenly," certified trichologist and founder of Colour Collective Kerry Yates once told mbg. This is super helpful when it comes to preventing the unpleasant duo of greasy roots and dry ends (which can sometimes happen while extending your wash days).
Regularly exfoliate your scalp
If you aren't already exfoliating your scalp, you should probably start. This doesn't have to be a frequent endeavor; think of it as something you do every so often when you notice increased oil, buildup, flakes, and so on.
You pretty much have two choices: chemical exfoliants and physical exfoliants. The former includes liquid treatments with alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids that help to lift dead skin and product buildup, like the Act+Acre Scalp Renew. You'll typically use these products pre-shower and won't leave them on for more than half an hour.
Scalp scrubs, on the other hand, are top-notch for physical exfoliation, but you should look for sugar-sized granules (as opposed to salt), to help mitigate the risk of over-scrubbing the skin. However, those with a sensitive scalp might want to opt out of scalp scrubs and stick with chemical exfoliants instead.
Skip the hat when you work out, if you can
A final reminder
The takeaway
If you want to extend your wash day, try using a rinse in between washes, a boar-bristle brush to distribute oil, applying dry shampoo mindfully, exfoliating your scalp, and skipping the hat when you plan on sweating. Want to learn more? Here's an in-depth guide to finding your best wash cadence.