Beauty

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
February 26, 2024
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen.
February 26, 2024
The pendulum swing of beauty trends is particularly dramatic when it comes to one of the most basic rituals: washing your hair. One year, daily washing is a sin. The next, you’re convinced your scalp hates you if you don’t. 

I’ll let you in on a little industry secret: There is no “right” cadence. With different hair types, oil production rates, and scalp health concerns (think: psoriasis, dandruff, etc.), the best shampoo schedule will be whatever works best for you. 

Still, it can take some work to figure out what cadence suits you. If you’re currently over-washing and left with dry, straggly strands, then pushing out your wash day is probably a worthy endeavor. But there is a science to extending your wash day, so take the following tips to heart. 

1.

Use a rinse, not a shampoo

Some people prefer to at least rinse their water daily, which is totally fair. If this sounds like you, or even if you swear by an every-other-day schedule, consider swapping a rinse for your shampoo. 

If you have a buildup of hairspray and loads of dry shampoo, it’s obviously better to pick a full-on cleanser. But on days your hair looks somewhat oily but not entirely, a rinse will help you reset without over-stripping your hair (as shampoo often can). 

The product I swear by (plus is a favorite pick from our beauty team) is the dpHue ACV Rinse. It’s super easy to use, makes my scalp look as good as new, and keeps my strands soft. 

I’ll admit this product won’t cut through heaps of stiff products, but that’s not what it’s designed to do. As I mentioned, keep this one on hand for those nights in between shampoos.

2.

Look for dry shampoos with clean ingredients

Some dry shampoos contain irritating ingredients and excessive fragrances that can aggravate your delicate scalp, clog the hair follicles, and stick to your strands a little too well. The next time you shampoo, you’ll have to really scrub that already irritated scalp extra hard to dismantle the buildup, which can further inflame the skin. It’s a rough cycle, to say the least. 

This doesn’t mean you have to skip the product category altogether; rather, shop and use dry shampoos mindfully. Look for cleaner formulas utilizing plant-based oil absorbers (like the hOURS On Time Dry Shampoo), and use them sparingly. As a general rule: If you feel you have to pile on the dry shampoo, it’s probably time to just wash your hair. 

3.

Use a boar-bristle brush to absorb oil

If you brush your hair when it's dry, try to use a soft boar-bristle brush if you notice oils building up. One versatile pick is this Pattern Double-Sided Bristle Brush.

"This will distribute the natural oils in your hair more evenly," certified trichologist and founder of Colour Collective Kerry Yates once told mbg. This is super helpful when it comes to preventing the unpleasant duo of greasy roots and dry ends (which can sometimes happen while extending your wash days). 

4.

Regularly exfoliate your scalp

If you aren’t already exfoliating your scalp, you should probably start. This doesn’t have to be a frequent endeavor; think of it as something you do every so often when you notice increased oil, buildup, flakes, and so on. 

You pretty much have two choices: chemical exfoliants and physical exfoliants. The former includes liquid treatments with alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids that help to lift dead skin and product buildup, like the Act+Acre Scalp Renew. You'll typically use these products pre-shower and won't leave them on for more than half an hour. 

Scalp scrubs, on the other hand, are top notch for physical exfoliation, but you should look for sugar-sized granules (as opposed to salt), to help mitigate the risk of over-scrubbing the skin. However, those with a sensitive scalp might want to opt out of scalp scrubs and stick with chemical exfoliants instead. 

5.

Skip the hat when you workout, if you can

Believe me, I understand the temptation to throw on a baseball cap before working out to hide oily roots. However, if you genuinely want to prolong the time between washes, the hat habit is one worth reconsidering.

See, when you put on a hat, you provide a physical barrier for the skin on your scalp. This keeps moisture and heat trapped under the hat, which will only cause your scalp to sweat more, making your hair look even greasier after you take it off. 

Instead, find a pulled-back hairstyle that works for you. If you prefer to don accessories, try utilizing clips, hair ties, breathable headbands, or slicking your hair back with a lightweight gel formula, like the Rahua Aloe Vera Hair Gel. If you must wear a cap, save it for the workout right before your next shampoo.

A final reminder

While extending your wash day to is worth trying for softer, more hydrated hair, it’s not a fix-all remedy for every person. If you’re truly struggling with your wash schedule or scalp’s oil production, consult a trichologist or dermatologist to discover your personal regimen.

The takeaway

If you want to extend your wash day, try using a rinse in between washes, a boar-bristle brush to distribute oil, applying dry shampoo mindfully, exfoliating your scalp, and skipping the hat when you plan on sweating. Want to learn more? Here’s an in-depth guide to finding your best wash cadence.  

