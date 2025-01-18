Advertisement
5 Things To Do For Your Skin Every Day In 2025
The larger and more extravagant your New Year's resolutions are, the harder it is to actually incorporate them into your daily routine. This is true with every category of self-care, from exercise to diet and even skin care.
If you're determined to start taking better care of your skin in 2025, it's best to start small and have a clear goal. To follow, a few ideas to get you started.
For brighter skin: Antioxidant serums
Using vitamin C topically helps with your overall health and skin tone, helping with dark spots, inflammation, and appearance. Research shows it has beneficial outcomes for things like fading hyperpigmentation1, brightening2, and even taming rosacea (thanks to its anti-inflammatory1 properties).
The best part? It's a quick and easy step to add to your routine. If you want a head start on shopping, scan this curated list of the 12 best clean vitamin C serums on the market.
For full-body care: Dry brushing
The body skin is often forgotten, but not in 2025. Prioritize taking care of your skin from the neck down, starting with a daily dry brushing ritual. These soft brushes gently slough off dead skin cells and stimulate lymphatic drainage.
When used consistently, dry brushing can help with skin tone, skin texture, and overall radiance. As with any exfoliating step, be sure to follow up with topical hydration. Opt for body lotion or a lightweight body oil to lock in moisture.
If you're ready to add this step to your routine, this guide will get you started.
For circulation & lymphatic drainage: Gua sha
There's no better time to truly commit to a gua sha practice than at the start of a new year. While you should take some time to learn proper techniques (here's a helpful guide if needed), you might see results quicker than you think.
Reducing stress is essential for full-body health and the health of your skin. Luckily, a gua sha practice can provide a few minutes of solitude in your daily routine.
For aging skin: Collagen supplements
To support skin aging from the inside out in 2025, consider adding collagen supplements to your routine. After all, research shows promising results for skin aging.
More specifically, studies show that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density3. How? Hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen4 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.
Be sure to keep an eye out for hydrolyzed collagen peptides (as they've been used in the research stories mentioned above) and commit to consistency. Ready to shop? Here's a curated list of the 9 best collagen supplements on the market, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.
For a smarter routine: Skin cycling
If you're really ready to level up your full topical routine, skin cycling is for you. In a nutshell, this method calls for using different active ingredients including retinol and chemical exfoliants, evenly paced throughout the week.
This term was coined by board-certified dermatologist and mindbodygreen Collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D., FAAD, to help those looking for tangible results with a simple routine. Whether you're struggling with breakouts or hyperpigmentation, or you just want to take better care of your skin, this routine is ideal.
As a general guideline, Bowe recommends one night of exfoliation, one night using retinol, followed by one or two nights of cutting those ingredients completely and instead focusing on barrier repair. If you're ready to dive in, this guide has everything you need to know.
The takeaway
If you're ready to start taking better care of your skin in the new year, there are plenty of ways to do so. No matter what you choose, always commit to it wholeheartedly for the best results (as with any resolution). If you want to skip the topicals (or perhaps you already have a solid routine), then start with skin care from within—here are 7 more tips for your browsing pleasure.