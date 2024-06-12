I usually try to limit screen time within an hour of bed and switch over to a physical book instead. But sometimes life gets in the way and I do need to check my phone or wrap up one last thing on my computer. In those moments, I pop on these extremely funny-looking glasses first. The mother of all light blockers, these shades have a deep red tint and thick frames to ensure that no stimulating blue rays can leak through them and disrupt my circadian rhythm or melatonin production. They make everything look a somewhat alarming shade of scarlet, but I'm consistently shocked by how tired they make me feel. I'll keep them on until I can put my devices away for the day, far away from my bed so I'm not tempted to pick them up again.