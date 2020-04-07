With new health advice coming out on a daily basis, it can feel impossible to keep up. But board-certified pediatrician and medical acupuncturist Stephen Cowan, M.D., FAAP, wants us to remember that sometimes going back to basics is best.

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe, Cowan wants us all to remember that taking care of ourselves doesn't have to be complicated. From getting enough fluids to eating a proper diet, here are the doc's five keys to a healthy foundation that supports immunity: