An Efficient 5-Minute Core Workout You Can Do Just About Anywhere
Core workouts are always a great choice—that's because having a strong center will help support your body during all of your other workouts, and in everyday life. And luckily, a little bit of core work can go a long way!
That's why I put together this super-quick, 5-minute core exercise routine that you can do literally anywhere. It's perfect for tacking onto any of your other go-to workout routines—low-impact cardio, arms, running, and more. Otherwise, this speedy workout is a fantastic option when you only have a few minutes to spare for some movement.
For a longer core workout, feel free to loop this four-move series once or twice more as a circuit. Whatever you choose, know that I'm giving you the biggest virtual high-five for moving your body today!
Get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.
Workout Summary
- Time: 5 minutes
- Equipment: Yoga mat
- Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, as instructed. Repeat the routine one more time all the way through if you'd like a longer workout.
Tabletop Leg Press
- Start by lying down on your mat. Bring your legs up into a tabletop position.
- Keep your head resting on the ground, and press your hands into your thighs.
- Press your back flat against the mat, and engage your core.
- Continue pressing your hands to your legs for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds, then continue to the next move.
Dead Bug
- Start by lying on your mat. Bring your legs up into a tabletop position.
- Keep your head resting on the ground, and press your hands into your thighs.
- Extend your left arm overhead, and stretch your left leg out straight, until they're both hovering a few inches off the ground (or as far as you can go without arching your back).
- Return your arm and leg to start. Continue for 30 seconds and then repeat on the opposite side. Rest for 30 seconds, then continue to the next move.
Side Plank Pull
- Come into a side plank on your right side. Press your right elbow and forearm into the mat, stacking your right shoulder over your elbow.
- Stretch your left arm overhead, then engage your back as you bend your elbow and pull your arm to the side of your body. Return to start.
- Hold your plank and continue your pull for 30 seconds. Then repeat on the opposite side. Rest for 30 seconds, then continue to the next move.
Elbows-To-Knees Bicycle
- Lie on your back, and bring your knees to your chest. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the ground. Glue your lower back into the mat.
- Bend your arms, and bring one hand over your forehead, fingertips facing up. Stack your opposite palm over the other hand.
- Bring your right knee toward your chest as you extend your left leg out long. Engage your core and bring your elbows toward your knee, maintaining the same hand position.
- Switch your legs and repeat on the opposite side.
- Continue alternating for 60 seconds.
