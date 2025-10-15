5 Goals (Beyond Weight Loss) That Will Improve Your Metabolism

The American Gut Project also shows that eating 30+ plants a week is the magic number for improving the health of the gut microbiome. Gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, previously told us that, "Each individual plant [we eat] is feeding different families of microbes, and a variety of microbes within an ecosystem, including the gut ecosystem, is a measure of health. Variety on our plates translates into variety within our gut microbiomes, and that ends up becoming a win."