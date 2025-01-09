"Healthy omega-3 fatty acids are really helpful for protecting your blood vessel linings," Li explains. Think walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, as well as fatty fish like salmon and sardines—these can all help keep your blood vessels nice and supple. In terms of research, studies have found omega-3s can reduce platelet aggregation (or clumping), which may reduce the risk of clots. "If you want to keep that lining nice and smooth, having a healthy, good diet is helpful," Li adds.