If you're looking for foods that help support your strength goals, protein-packed cottage cheese may be able to help with that. "Protein helps keep us full, and it's great for muscle recovery," says Shana Spence, M.S., RDN, CDN. It varies per brand, but on average, you'll find between 15 and 25 grams of protein per cup of cottage cheese2 . That's about the same you'd get from eating 3 ounces of chicken breast.