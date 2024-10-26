Advertisement
5 Cottage Cheese Benefits You Should Know + Tasty Ways To Eat It
Cottage cheese is often associated with its former reputation as an old-school meal replacement thought to help aid in weight loss. For that reason, cottage cheese sort of gets a bad rep.
"It's a vintage diet food, popularized due to its high protein content," says Cara Harbstreet, M.S., R.D., L.D. "Compared to other cheeses, dressings, and condiments, it's relatively low in calories and offers the same nutrition as other dairy products." But don't write it off too fast—cottage cheese is so much more than an antiquated diet staple.
The truth is, it's actually a rather healthy food and is a smart addition to any dairy-inclusive diet.
What is cottage cheese?
Cottage cheese is a soft, white cheese with a very mild, slightly salty flavor. "Cottage cheese is a type of cheese curd," says Harbstreet. "The solid curds are separated from the liquid whey by enzymes used in production, creating the cottage cheese you find at the grocery store."
It's available in nonfat, reduced-fat, or full-fat and comes in a variety of curd sizes. And if you're scanning the dairy aisle, you may even see a selection of cottage cheese flavors. But it's important to know that added flavors often alter the nutrients you'll find in the plain variety (including added sugars).
As for the taste, well, it's slightly sweet and salty, yet sort of bland, which makes it easy to add to dishes without altering the flavor. The real hurdle, if you're not a fan of curdled cheese, is the texture. It's equally lumpy, bumpy, and creamy, making it quite polarizing. But if the texture doesn't weird you out, the taste itself can be rather enjoyable.
What are the benefits of cottage cheese?
Cottage cheese is a legitimately healthy food and comes with a number of potential health benefits that make it worth incorporating into your diet:
It's rich in nutrients
- Calories: 183
- Protein: 23.6 grams
- Carbs: 10.8 g
- Fat: 5.13 g
- Sugar: 9.04 g
- Calcium: 251 mg
- Potassium: 282 mg
- Magnesium: 20.3 mg
It may help build muscle
If you're looking for foods that help support your strength goals, protein-packed cottage cheese may be able to help with that. "Protein helps keep us full, and it's great for muscle recovery," says Shana Spence, M.S., RDN, CDN. It varies per brand, but on average, you'll find between 15 and 25 grams of protein per cup of cottage cheese2. That's about the same you'd get from eating 3 ounces of chicken breast.
A type of protein found in cottage cheese, caseinate, or casein, may be especially helpful for muscle growth. One study found it had a superior effect on muscle protein synthesis3 after exercise compared to soy protein.
It helps convert food into energy
Cottage cheese is also high in B vitamins. "B vitamins are essential for the body to convert food into energy and help maintain healthy skin and brain cells," says Spence. In fact, one study found that children who consume dairy products4 like cottage cheese have more energy. Meaning the creamy food could be one way to help fight that midafternoon slump.
It can help manage weight
Although the idea of cottage cheese as a "weight-loss food" may be dated, it may help with healthy weight management5, according to a handful of studies. "Cottage cheese shouldn't be positioned as a tool for weight loss; instead, it should be considered a nourishing and filling option for those who enjoy it," Harbstreet says. And since it is a high-protein, low-calorie food choice, it can help you feel full longer.
It can help support gut health
A number of cottage cheese brands include live and active cultures, aka probiotics. In addition to overall gut health, probiotics help keep your heart healthy and can even help boost your immune system.
Cottage cheese versus yogurt
When comparing cottage cheese and yogurt, "I wouldn't say cottage cheese is necessarily better," says Spence. "It is generally higher in protein than yogurt, but as far as calcium, B vitamins, and other minerals, they are about the same." It really comes down to your taste and texture preference.
How to eat more cottage cheese
Of course, you can eat cottage cheese by the spoonful, if you please. But there are also countless ways to add it to dishes, and even hide the texture, if that's something you can't stomach.
Other than the obvious addition of granola and fruit, Harbstreet says one of her go-to ways to eat cottage cheese is in a smoothie. "It helps thicken the smoothie as well as boost the protein content and creates a smooth and creamy texture." She also suggests adding it to toast in the morning and topping with fruit, avocado, nuts, or seeds.
As for Spence, she uses it in place of ricotta cheese in lasagna. She also blends it, for a smooth texture and adds cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla as a healthy dip for fresh fruit.
It's also great for substituting for sour cream and mayo in sandwiches and dips. Or try adding it to scrambled eggs to increase the protein and creaminess. Again, if the texture is off-putting, try blending it first.
The takeaway
While cottage cheese is often associated with restrictive diets, it's actually a beneficial health food. Adding it to a balanced diet may help improve muscle growth, gut health, energy, and more.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD