These Are 4 Types Of People Who Could Definitely Use A Sleep Supplement
Getting a good night's sleep isn't always as simple as going to bed earlier (sigh). Even when you make an effort to prioritize habits like setting your phone down before bed, dimming the lights, turning on the fan, and closing the blackout curtains, quality sleep can be hard to come by.
And it is true that the right supplements can help—namely ones containing magnesium. How do you know if a sleep supplement is right for you? Here are 4 types of people who may want to consider adding one to their routine.
If you have trouble turning your mind off at night
Some people are capable of shutting out all anxious, racing thoughts as soon as their heads hit the pillow. For others, those thoughts become increasingly louder and harder to shut out.
How magnesium helps: Magnesium plays an important role in nervous system function and helps regulate neurotransmitters involved in relaxation. Some studies suggest it can help you mind and your muscles relax, helping you drift off to sleep faster.*
If you wake up multiple times throughout the night
Occasionally waking up in the middle of the night is completely normal. But if you're regularly waking up multiple times and struggling to get back to sleep (maybe it takes you 30 minutes+), something is off. Even if you're spending eight hours in bed, frequent awakenings can leave you feeling unbelievably frustrated in the moment and less refreshed in the morning.
How magnesium helps: Research suggests that magnesium supplementation offers some benefits for people experiencing sleep difficulties, helping them sleep more soundly throughout the night.*
If your deep sleep could use some work
For those tracking sleep with a wearable, you’re likely acutely aware of how much deep sleep you are either getting, or are missing out on.
Deep sleep, also called slow-wave sleep, is an important stage of the sleep cycle. It's associated with physical restoration, tissue repair, and memory consolidation.
How magnesium helps: Magnesium plays a role in regulating several processes involved in sleep, including the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. Research has explored its influence on sleep architecture, or the amount of time spent in different sleep stage1s. And some small studies have found that magnesium supplementation may influence slow-wave sleep and brain-wave activity during non-REM sleep.*
If you have an inconsistent sleep schedule
Maybe you go to bed at 10 p.m. during the week but regularly stay up until midnight (or later) on weekends. Or perhaps your work schedule makes it difficult to maintain a consistent bedtime.
Whatever the reason, an inconsistent sleep schedule can make it harder for your body to maintain a predictable sleep-wake rhythm. Your circadian rhythm relies on regular environmental cues, including light exposure and consistent sleep and wake times, to release and respond to melatonin.
How magnesium helps: Magnesium is also involved in the production of melatonin, the hormone that signals to your body that it's time to prepare for sleep.* Maintaining adequate magnesium levels helps support these underlying processes involved in regulating your natural sleep-wake cycle.
Finding an effective magnesium supplement
If any of these sleep struggles sound familiar, adding a magnesium supplement to your nighttime routine may be worth considering. But not all magnesium supplements are created equal. Look for a well-formulated option that provides a readily absorbable form of magnesium and, ideally, complementary ingredients that have their own sleep-related benefits.
mindbodygreen’s magnesium+ rest & recovery is one such option. This powdered supplement combines 230 mg of magnesium with 480 mg of 100% tart cherry powder (CherryPURE®) to further promote healthy sleep and muscle recovery.*
Magnesium plays a role in nervous system function and the body's natural sleep-regulating processes, while tart cherries provide naturally occurring melatonin and beneficial polyphenols.
In one randomized, placebo-controlled study2, adults consumed tart cherry juice for seven days. Researchers observed increases in total sleep time and sleep efficiency, along with higher urinary melatonin levels, compared to the placebo condition.*
Mixing this berry-flavored powder with water and enjoying 1-2 hours before bed can also improve your sleep score. One reviewer noted that her sleep score is consistently in the 90s when she takes it, and another reviewer noted her average sleep score now falls into the 80s vs. the 60s.
The takeaway
Quality sleep involves more than just getting enough hours in bed. If you're looking to wind down more easily, prioritize restorative sleep, or maintain a healthy sleep-wake rhythm, magnesium is one nutrient worth paying attention to. Consider adding a thoughtfully formulated option like magnesium+ rest & recovery to your nighttime routine.*