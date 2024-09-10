Skip to Content
Recipes

4 Filling Ancient Grains That Add Extra Protein To Your Meals

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
September 10, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy
September 10, 2024

Anyone following a plant-based diet has likely heard one common question time and time again: How do you get enough protein? But the truth is, there are loads of vegan protein sources—some of which you might be eating already (like ancient grains, for instance). And even if you're not following a plant-based diet, a few more high-protein, veggie-packed meals can be a positive choice for your health.

Another reason it's worthwhile? If you find sometimes your dishes aren't keeping you full, using a protein-rich base can help keep you fuller longer. In fact, a critical review by researchers at Harvard found evidence that eating more protein improves the satiety of meals1, especially in replacement of refined carbohydrates.

Among the easy-to-incorporate plant proteins, particular ancient grains stand out as ideal protein-packed bases for delicious bowls or additions to warming soups. These four grains offer plenty of benefits beyond just protein too, but they're an easy way to infuse as much as 10 grams of protein in your meal:

1.

Quinoa

Possibly one of the best known of the healthy grains, cooked quinoa also offers 8 grams of protein per cup according to the USDA2. Almost more notably, perhaps, it's a source of complete protein—meaning it has "significant levels" of all nine essential amino acids—and it's a good source of iron and magnesium, too. Because it's technically a seed as opposed to a true grain, quinoa is also gluten-free.

2.

Amaranth

Also considered a complete protein, the USDA reports that 1 cup of cooked amaranth contains 9 grams of protein3. Perhaps lesser known than quinoa, it has three times the amount of fiber of traditional wheat, and it's also a low-FODMAP food, meaning it might be easier on digestion for some people.

3.

Kamut

Also known as khorasan wheat, this type of ancient grain isn't gluten-free. Each kernel is about twice the size of the modern varieties of wheat we know, so expect it to be a different eating experience from smaller grains like quinoa. According to the USDA 1 cup of cooked kamut provides 10 grams of protein4, making it the most protein-packed grain on the list. You'll also often find it ground into a flour.

4.

Teff

Rounding out the list is teff, another gluten-free grain and one that is also native to North Africa. The USDA says that 1 cup of cooked teff contains nearly 10 grams of protein5, too—though it falls just a bit shy of actually hitting double digits. This ancient grain may also have a positive impact on the gut microbiome.

The takeaway

Regardless of whether you're plant-based or not, using these grains in place of rice or pasta occasionally can be a perfect way to add a little more protein to a delicious dinner. And with their natural nutty flavors, they're a perfect fit for pairing with delicious fall and winter vegetables, like your favorite leafy greens and squashes.

