4 Myths About Melatonin You Should Definitely Stop Believing

And last but not least, just because melatonin is produced naturally by our bodies doesn't mean it comes without side effects when consumed exogenously as a sleep aid. As Lipman previously told mbg, since melatonin is a hormone, it can affect your other hormones as well. "Taking a lot of melatonin—a lot of people take 3 to 5 milligrams to sleep—over time is going to affect your other hormones and suppress your body's own ability to make melatonin," he says.