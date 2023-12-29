Advertisement
A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 4 Breakfast Ideas For A Better Mood
What if you could eat your way to a calmer mind? Well, according to Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist and professional chef Uma Naidoo, M.D., you sure can! In fact, she wrote an entire book on the topic, aptly named Calm Your Mind With Food.
And on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Naidoo walks through specific anxiety-inducing foods and how to eat for your mental health. She even shares her favorite mood-boosting breakfast recipes, which we've grabbed just for you—below, find her go-to morning meals.
Chia pudding
First up, we have chia pudding, which Naidoo declares as one of the easiest to whip up, while also being rich in fiber and protein. Chia seeds are also a great plant-based source of omega-3's, which research shows play an important role in supporting our mood balance and resilience1.
Simply mix two tablespoons of chia seeds with ½ cup of milk, then let it sit until it transforms into a gel-like consistency. “You can add in hemp milk, or you can add in the nut milk of your choice, topped with some blueberries and some nuts or seeds,” she adds. You can even make the dish ahead of time to have packed and ready to go whenever you need it.
A veggie omelet
Next up is a vegetable omelet with pasture-raised eggs—a classic but nutrient-rich staple. “Maybe even add some herbs and spices for an added boost,” she says. Eggs are rich in choline, which has been linked to reductions in anxiety2. One study3 even found an inverse relationship between dietary choline and depressive symptoms.
Below, some inspiration for your next omelet:
- Veggies: Bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, tomato, broccoli, potatoes
- Herbs: Basil, dill, rosemary, sage, cilantro, parsley
- Spices: Cayenne, paprika, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, black pepper
Frittatas
For the meal preppers out there, consider a frittata (a cross between an omelet and crustless quiche). You'll reap the benefits of choline-rich eggs without needing to heat up the stove every morning.
Naidoo makes mini frittatas ahead in a cupcake pan and saves the rest in the freezer to heat up on busy mornings. Make sure to add vegetables for extra fiber (and flavor, of course).
A tofu scramble
A tofu scramble is another great option that’s brimming with plant-based protein–whether you follow a vegan eating plan or are just looking for a unique alternative to switch up a daily egg breakfast.
Naidoo pops a block of tofu in the food processor to get small chunks, then pop that in a pan with some onions, peppers, spinach, and plenty of spices. Many tofu scrambles specifically call for turmeric (to make it yellow–like eggs), which has neurotrophic activities associated with improvements in attention, overall cognition, and memory.
On the side
Why are these breakfasts A+ for mental health?
Naidoo has her favorite brain-supporting foods, but at the end (or start?) of the day, she recommends incorporating more plants to your morning menu. “If we take a step back and think about a nutritional psychiatry plate, I want people to be plant-forward, irrespective of what your protein choices are,” Naidoo says.
Fruits and vegetables not only add fiber but also tons of polyphenols, which have been shown to help with brain cognition4 and general inflammation5.
But most importantly, Naidoo says, testing different recipes can help you determine which foods help you relieve stress and prepare your brain for the day ahead. Through personal experimentation, you’ll have a better understanding of what your own body needs and wants. After all, every body (and brain) is unique, so listen to what yours is telling you and make changes accordingly.
The takeaway
Naidoo shares four nutritional psychiatry-approved breakfast options: chia pudding, a vegetable omelet, meal-prepped frittatas, and a tofu scramble. All of these are packed with protein, fiber, and antioxidants for body and brain support, though there's way more where these came from! For more anxiety-reducing nutrition tips, tune in to the full episode below:
