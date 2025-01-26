Skip to Content
Outdoors

4 Best Running Belts To Help You Stride With All Your Essentials

Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason
January 26, 2025
By Kristine Thomason
Health Writer & Editor
Kristine is a writer, editor, and editorial consultant who lives in Long Beach, CA.
Image by megan doty
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You've laced up your running shoes, thrown on your new favorite workout shorts, and have your route all mapped out.

Now the only question is: what are you supposed to do with your keys, credit card, phone, and water bottle?

Sure, you can carry them in your hands, but there's another option that will help keep you totally unencumbered during your run. Meet: The running belt.

This convenient piece of gear comes in different varieties (sizes, features, functions), but each is meant to carry the essentials you may need during a run.

What is a running belt?

Whether you’re walking your dog or running on the treadmill, a running belt is a convenient and comfortable way to bring your essentials (think keys, phone, first-aid kit, and water bottle).

They are designed to sit flat and securely around your waist to minimize bouncing or riding up while on the move. 

They come in a range of sizes depending on your needs and are usually equipped with a variety of compartments to hold your belongings.

FlipBelt Classic Running Belt

This slim running belt is the ultimate low-profile option. It's designed to sit securely around your hips—either under or over your running clothes—and it easily stretches to fit large phones, keys, IDs, and more. Plus, the material is moisture-wicking, to keep all your items (and your body) cool and dry.

Classic Running Belt, FlipBelt ($34)

Flipbelt
Flipbelt

Osprey Duro Solo Running Hydration Waistbelt

If you like to have a water bottle at the ready during your runs, then this running belt is for you. It sits securely on your waist and includes a 570 milliliter BPA-free bottle. The front pocket also features a touchscreen smartphone window, which allows you to adjust your music or take a call, without removing your cell.

Duro Solo Running Hydration Waistbelt, amazon.com ($40)

osprey running belt
Osprey

CamelBak Flash Belt

Another great option if you like bringing a water bottle on your run, this CamelBak running belt comes with an insulated water bottle, that stays securely in place. It also includes a spot for your phone, along with reflective details to improve visibility and safety on your run.

Flash Belt, camelbak.com ($40)

Camelback belt
Camelback

Patagonia Nine Trails Waist Pack

Want to stay hydrated on your run...but don't love the idea of toting a water bottle? Check out this Patagonia pack, which includes a 1.5-liter water reservoir in the main compartment. The durable belt also features a breathable, padded waistband for ultimate comfort. Oh, and there are two additional pockets for water bottles, in case you want to be extra prepared during your excursion.

Nine Trails Waist Pack, rei.com ($76.16)

Patagonia running belt
Patagonia

Popular Stories

