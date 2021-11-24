The 4 Best Holiday Smells To Give Your Home All The Festive Feels

As soon as the leaves begin to fall and pumpkin-flavored everything starts to populate the shelves at the grocery store, cozy season has officially commenced. From delicious smells to warm decor to seasonal meals, it’s time to pull out all the stops to transform our homes into havens of sweet nostalgia, memory making, and festive feels. But when it comes to setting the vibe, diffusing your favorite seasonal scents should be high on your priority list.

Out of our five senses, smell is the most closely linked to memory. Not only can it trigger memories in a matter of seconds, but studies have also confirmed that smells have the ability to affect cognition, mood, and even social interactions.

Think about it, it’s practically impossible not to get jovial at the smell of apple cider on the stove top, or pumpkin pie in the oven. And this year, with the help of Air Wick’s Essential Mist Diffuser and Essential Mist Holiday Collection, creating a holiday mood will be easier than ever.