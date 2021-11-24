The 4 Best Holiday Smells To Give Your Home All The Festive Feels

As soon as the leaves begin to fall and pumpkin-flavored everything starts to populate the shelves at the grocery store, cozy season has officially commenced. From delicious smells to warm decor to seasonal meals, it’s time to pull out all the stops to transform our homes into havens of sweet nostalgia, memory making, and festive feels. But when it comes to setting the vibe, diffusing your favorite seasonal scents should be high on your priority list.
Out of our five senses, smell is the most closely linked to memory. Not only can it trigger memories in a matter of seconds, but studies have also confirmed that smells have the ability to affect cognition, mood, and even social interactions.
Think about it, it’s practically impossible not to get jovial at the smell of apple cider on the stove top, or pumpkin pie in the oven. And this year, with the help of Air Wick’s Essential Mist Diffuser and Essential Mist Holiday Collection, creating a holiday mood will be easier than ever.
Mist Diffuser
The Essential Mist® Diffuser fills any room with a gentle, fragrant mist infused with natural essential oils. With refills that last up to 45 days* and adjustable frequency settings, you can set it and forget it. Plus, it’s compact, battery operated, and cordless so you can discreetly add it to any décor. *On low setting
Encapsulate the feeling of the holidays
Scent stimulates the brain, often even more so than sight, and instantaneously catapults us back to specific memories and/or feelings associated with previous experiences. That’s why scents that are characteristic of the holiday season are especially powerful. The holidays are filled with strong memories of family gatherings, festive events, and selfless acts of kindness and generosity.
With their seasonal collection of Essential Mist fragrances, Air Wick makes it possible to fill your home with these warm smells that can inspire new holiday memories that will forever be connected with the seasonal aromas. Here are some of our favorite ways to overflow your home with the scents and feelings of pure holiday bliss:
Welcome guests with warm scents of apple cinnamon.
As the arrival of crisp autumn air shifts most of our gatherings inside, the need for a cozy and inviting atmosphere becomes key to holiday hosting. While festive tablescapes and shelves decorated with gourds and mini pumpkins create a vision of fall, nothing sets the mood like the freshness and warmth of sweet and spicy notes of apple cinnamon. With Air Wick’s Essential Mist Apple Cinnamon Medley, intimate dinner parties and fall movie nights will be accompanied with the rich smell that welcomes guests in like a warm blanket.
Set the mood with the delicious smell of sweet pumpkin spice.
We all know that when it comes to fall, pumpkin is the star of the show. From pumpkin-spiced lattes to pumpkin-flavored baked goods to creamy pumpkin soup, the list goes on and on. But it’s not realistic to be whipping up pumpkin dishes every single night—and eating it so frequently would surely spoil the taste. But Air Wick’s Essential Mist Pumpkin Spice allows you to indulge in the scent of pumpkin spice whenever you want. With this seasonal favorite, your home will take on the smell of a perfect pumpkin pie filled with sweet pumpkin, warm baking spices and topped with homemade whipped cream (um, yes please!).
Spread the joy with the aroma of brown sugar and vanilla.
Nothing says holiday season like fresh baked goods. Cookies decorated with seasonal colors and festive designs, shared between neighbors and loved ones brings about feelings of joy, cheer, and gratitude. The Essential Mist Brown Sugar & Vanilla fragrance can harness and spread these feelings by diffusing the sweet aroma of fresh out-of-the-oven vanilla sprinkled with warm brown sugar.
Create your own winter wonderland with fresh pine and juniper.
One of the most iconic scents of the holiday season is the sharp and refreshing smell of pine needles. Even if you purchase a holiday tree every year, it’s not always guaranteed to fill your home—or even the room, for that matter—with its woodsy scent. In fact, some pine trees don’t actually release that powerful smell until they’re dry and dead. The Essential Mist Fresh Pine & Juniper will pick up the slack by dispersing the smell of a newly cut pine tree, mingling with the scents of freshly picked juniper berries throughout your home.
Celebrate the season with scent
Memories are created by experiences, and all experiences are woven with aromas. The holiday season just wouldn’t be the same without the scents that remind us of warm holiday memories of the past. So when you dust off your seasonal decor this year, don’t forget to also direct your attention to your favorite holiday aromas, like the ones offered in Air Wick’s Essential Mist Holiday Collection. Filling your home with warm and familiar smells is sure to give you all of the festive feels that we look forward to all year.