The holidays get a bad rap when it comes to food. Sure, they are filled with cookies and cocktails, but let's not forget the bonding, celebrating, and laughter that come out of these meals as well. As a registered dietitian, this time of year means I spend a lot of time coaching clients on how to navigate the holidays healthfully.

So, let's talk healthy holiday hosting. From apps to dessert, here's every recipe you need to serve up a delicious meal that keeps spirits bright, not bloated.