These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
September has arrived, Virgo season is well underway, and with it, we have a Pisces full moon on the horizon. And not only that, but this potent full moon will also be a total lunar eclipse on the Virgo-Pisces axis, so we can all expect big revelations and big feels.
The moon will reach its peak on Sunday, September 7, at 2:09 p.m. EDT, but depending on where Pisces lands in your birth chart, we'll each be impacted a bit differently. To that end, these three zodiac signs will likely feel the effects of this rare lunation the most. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check for your sun and rising sign.
Pisces
You've reached a turning point, Pisces, with the full moon lunar eclipse in your sign and the sector of your chart that deals with self-image and identity. In case you haven't realized, we've reached the halfway point of the year since your birthday, so right now you're somewhere between letting go of the old and manifesting the new.
Use this checkpoint to not only check in with yourself, but also your larger goals and vision. Who is it that you really want to be in this next era of your life? You're being encouraged to dream big right now—and with Jupiter, your ancient ruler, forming a trine to this moon, luck is on your side if you dare to be bold.
Trust your gut right now, following your impulses and knowing that the past is behind you.
Virgo
Happy birthday, Virgo! Hope you're having a good birthday season, because this full moon lunar eclipse takes the spotlight off of you for a moment—and focuses it on your closest relationships. Pisces rules your seventh house of long-term partnerships, and when a full moon eclipse visits this house, let's just say your longterm relationships could be in for a shake up.
Of course, shake-ups aren't always a bad thing! If your partnership needs a healthy reset, for instance, this moon might just provide the springboard to jump off of. And keep in mind that the seventh house also deals with business contracts and partnerships, so we're not solely talking about romantic relationships, for what it's worth.
In the event of misunderstandings or even dramatic changes (like a breakup), trust that eclipses clear space when the time is right—almost like divine intervention.
Gemini
This is a pivotal moment for you to make some career moves, Gemini, so it's time to put your game face on. While full moons are a time for release and letting go, right now, the full moon eclipse is moving through your 10th house of career and public image. That means the changes you make at work now could have serious payoff for your longterm destiny.
If anything in your career or public life isn't working for you anymore—including your own limiting beliefs around what you're capable of—you're being encouraged to shed it. Pisces is an optimistic and romantic sign, so lean into that and don't be afraid to set your sights higher!
And remember, eclipses have a way of bringing about unexpected changes. Try not to resist, go with the Pisces flow, and trust in your larger path.
The takeaway
We're all sure to be impacted by this intense eclipse, especially with the moon in sensitive and soulful Pisces. But for Pisces folks themselves, as well as Virgos and Geminis, the effects of this lunation might be even more dramatic, revelatory, or surprising.