Everything is skin care. And on today’s episode of Clean Beauty School, we get into all of the ways that focusing on well-being can not only impact your skin, but vastly improve your life. To do so, I’m having on a guest you probably know pretty well: mindbodygreen’s co-founder and co-CEO Colleen Wachob, co-author of the new book The Joy Of Well-Being: A Practical Guide To A Happy, Healthy & Long Life (she wrote it with mbg’s other co-founder, her husband Jason).

They wrote the book to not only shed light on all the simple, effective ways you can improve longevity—but to find joy while doing it. “We wanted to bring more airtime and more focus to [well-being] tools that are time tested that so many of us can agree on—and also integrate the possibility of joy,” she says. “I worry that we’ve become so disconnected from what joy truly is. I think we all need to ask ourselves, ‘What is it about our lives that bring us joy?’”