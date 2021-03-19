It goes without saying that plenty has happened since last year's Aries season. And one of the best ways to move forward is to learn from the past, so the twins suggest taking some time this weekend to reflect with a journal.

"What did you learn? What worked really well, and what didn't?" the twins suggest thinking about. This is also a great opportunity to make a gratitude list, take stock of what you're happy about, and particularly to acknowledge how you've grown in the past year.