If you asked Marx de Salcedo her No. 1 tip for overall health and longevity, she would certainly tell you to get up and get moving. In terms of how long to exercise, she recommends getting your heart rate up for at least 20 minutes a day, if you can. "Any time you get out of breath and your heart rate goes up, that's a sign that you're getting exercise that's going to have these anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and mood-elevating impacts," she notes.