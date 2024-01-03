Advertisement
3 Simple Yet Underrated Tips For Firmer Skin You Shouldn't Ignore
Firm, bouncy skin is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes consistent care to actually see results, so I'm not going to sit here and tell you a few quick fixes will get the job done. As the name suggests, skin longevity is a long game—one worth playing, IMHO, but it's important to be realistic about what to expect.
That being said, if you do have tighter skin on your list of goals this year, I recommend starting with these three expert-backed tips. Get the basics down pat (like a solid routine), then use the below methods to level up:
Take advantage of regenerative skin care
There have been some exciting new developments in the topical skin care space! In the past, deeming a serum or cream a "face-lift in a bottle" was hyperbolic and, frankly, a little problematic. But now, with regenerative skin care, the claim isn't so far-fetched.
Sure, some classic skin care ingredients (retinol, AHAs, and the like) have the ability to stimulate collagen production, but they aren't able to really reach the deeper layers of your skin. Now, we have ingredients that can shimmy into those deeper layers and help activate your own skin cells to repair—think peptides, exosomes, and epidermal growth factors.
"They increase the energy production in your cells, so the cells themselves start functioning more like younger cells that produce more collagen and elastin. Therefore, we are starting to see more and more improvement in skin sagging, crepiness, and skin laxity," board-certified dermatologist Julie Russak, M.D., FAAD, tells mindbodygreen.
Of course, these topicals do have their limits. "I would not go and claim that topical products are suddenly going to help us with jowliness. That's probably not going to happen," says Russak. "But starting to think about it sooner rather than later and helping our cells maintain their useful energy production… That's really going to make a big difference in the future."
See here for our deep dive into skin-firming topicals and the best formulas to get your hands on.
Start taking collagen
Feel free to take advantage of buzzy, New Age tech, but please don't forget about the basics. Declining collagen levels is the culprit for age-related skin sagging, no matter how you slice it.
And those levels start declining at a steady rate of 1% per year1 once you hit your mid-20s, with another 30% drop2 during menopause. As those collagen stores dwindle, your skin thins, becoming more difficult for it to rebound to its original shape—so sagging ensues.
Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, however, have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen1 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin. As a result, research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density3. So in short: Consuming high-quality collagen is a solid investment for firmer skin in 2024.
Now, here's the thing: You need to take collagen daily to reap the benefits. Yes, every. Single. Day. Those who claim "collagen doesn't work" likely aren't actually sticking to a daily regimen or have a subpar collagen formula with unnecessary fillers and artificial flavors.
See here for our favorite clean, high-quality collagen supplements, all of which have clinically backed doses and are vetted by a nutrition Ph.D.
Relax your face
Finally, just relax your face. Try it now: Unclench your jaw. Release your tongue from the roof of your mouth. Move your shoulders away from your ears. Relax your neck. There… That's much better!
It sounds simple, but facial tension over time can totally result in skin sagging, which is why experts recommend monitoring your movements. That's not to say you can never laugh or scrunch your brows again, but just be cognizant of how you are resting your face when not actively engaging.
"Of course live your life to the fullest, but if you are at home, resting the muscles on your face helps, especially when throughout the day the mouth is in constant motion," aesthetic registered nurse Neethi Masur, R.N., at SKINNEY MedSpa, tells mbg.
You could even dabble in a daily face massage to physically release tension. Facial massages, in general, are incredibly beneficial for skin quality, as research shows people report having tighter, more lifted skin4 after regular passes.
Here, find an esthetician's go-to facial fascia massage—all you need is an oil for some slip and your own fingertips.
The takeaway
There's a lion's share of tips and product recommendations to consider for the sake of firmer skin, but I recommend kicking off 2024 with these three simple yet effective methods. For those just beginning their skin care journey (hi, welcome), check out this step-by-step routine to follow; we'll see you back here when you're ready to level up.
