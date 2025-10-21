However, it's very easy to go overboard with the exfoliators, especially if you have more mature skin that runs sensitive. Good news for all: Mandelic acid is considered the best AHA for easily irritated skin. "It's my absolute favorite AHA—way underrated in my opinion—as it is the most gentle," board-certified dermatologist Roberta Del Campo, M.D., once shared with mbg. "Meaning, anyone can use it, but it is just as effective as other AHAs, such as lactic acid and glycolic acid." Find our favorite mandelic acid-infused products here.