“Push your skin, and then let your skin recover,” says board-certified dermatologist and mindbodygreen Collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D., FAAD., on the mindbodygreen podcast. “It’s the same way you go to the gym: You're lifting heavy weights, you're creating micro-tears in those muscles. The next morning, you're not going to wake up and do that same thing again…if you want to get your muscles stronger, you have to alternate between periods of intense activity and recovery. The same thing holds true for the skin and the barrier and the microbiome.”