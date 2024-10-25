So you've heard of spray-on SPF and sunscreen lotion, but did you know that there are powdered forms of sun protection, too? If you frequently dab on setting powder throughout the day to absorb oil and touch up your makeup, you might as well swap it out for something with added SPF benefits for days spent in the sun. Be sure to apply the powder to the whole face (not just where you're most oily), and reapply every two hours.