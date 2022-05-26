3 Tried & Tested Ways To Reapply Sunscreen Over Makeup

It’s essential to wear sunscreen every single day—especially with scorching, sunny days ahead. If you are spending time outside and particularly if you’re swimming, reapplication is a must as well. Experts recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours, regardless of daily activities, and after you get wet (even if your SPF says it’s waterproof).

If you regularly wear makeup, this likely poses a problem: A goopy sunscreen can easily smudge your immaculate blush placement or wash of concealer. Though SPF moisturizer may be the best call pre-makeup, there are a few other effective ways to protect your skin without redoing or messing up your glam. Here’s exactly how to reap continuous sun protection and keep your makeup intact.